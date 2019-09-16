The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo is set to take place in Abingdon on Friday.
The expo, which is now in its second year, is scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
Veterans can access a number of services and resources at the event related to healthcare, benefits, employment, education, transportation and housing, according to a news release from Del. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, who is hosting the event.
The event also features a free lunch for veterans, as well as free health screenings, flu shots and Hepatitis A vaccinations.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles officials will be at the expo to help with adding a veteran indicator to driver’s licenses at the standard renewal fee rate.
Agencies like the Regional VA Medical Centers and the Department of Veterans Services will also be at the event.
Attendees are asked to bring a DD214 or proof of veteran status, which may be required for some services.
“We are excited to provide this service for our veterans and their families again following the success of last year’s event,” Pillion said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for our community to come together in service to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. The event also allows our community to identify resource gaps and learn how we can improve services for our veterans. It’s a win-win.”
For more information or to register in advance, Delegate Pillion’s office can be reached at (276) 220-1209.
