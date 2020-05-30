A Southwest Virginia couple visited Cape Canaveral Saturday to watch a rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company launch into space.
Jack Kennedy, a former Virginia representative who now serves as the circuit court clerk in Wise County, and his wife have been in Florida all week.
They planned to watch the launch on Wednesday, but unpredictable weather caused it to be postponed until Saturday afternoon. Kennedy, who owns a condominium at Cape Canaveral because of his passion for commercial space technology, decided to stay in Florida for the launch.
“I watched today’s launch from the Cape Canaveral Beach,” said Kennedy, who developed his interest at the age of 15 when the Apollo 14 launched to the moon 50 years ago.
The space center at Cape Canaveral was closed. Kennedy noted that he had been fortunate over the years to be a NASA VIP guest in the past, but security was tight for the launch because of the COVID-19 pandemic and President Donald Trump’s presence.
“The excitement is knowing that Americans are back in the space business,” said Kennedy, who has witnessed about 50 launches. “SpaceX is to be commended and the leadership of Elon Musk will help lead America back to the moon and on to Mars in this decade.”
Kennedy previously saw the launch of Apollo Saturn, each of the space shuttles, Delta IV, Atlas V, Minotaur, Antares, Falcon 9 and FalconHeavy. He also saw the launches of the Challenger and Columbia shuttles. He noted that he got to know several of the surviving Challenger family members. The Challenger broke apart during its flight in 1986.
Kennedy said Americans will be impressed with upcoming launch plans from Cape Canaveral. He predicts the launch of the SpaceX Starship, the Blue Origin New Glenn and the NASA SLS Orion heavy and superheavy boosters, which he said will carry people and cargo to the moon.
Saturday’s launch sent NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken en route to the International Space Station. The white-and-black, bullet-shaped Dragon capsule lifted off at 3:22 p.m.
“The fire in the sky and thunder in the air over the Cape is always a crowd pleaser,” Kennedy said. “Cheers erupted throughout the Space Coast.”
Kennedy added that Saturday’s launch represents a milestone on the path to having a woman on the moon in 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.