BRISTOL, Va. — Students across Southwest Virginia generally met or exceeded state passing percentage averages for Standards of Learning exams, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Schools across the state administer the standardized SOL tests in reading, writing, math, science and history each spring. State, division and individual school passing rate results were released last week, along with specific breakdowns within schools, by grade levels, gender and other areas.
Across Virginia, 78% of students passed reading tests, 76% passed English writing, 82% passed mathematics, 81% passed in
science, and 80% passed history/social studies. Those totals represent declines in three of five categories — reading, writing and history — compared to 2017-18 results.
The statewide passing rate in math improved 5% compared to 2017-18 while the rate in science was unchanged from the previous year, according to the state report.
Across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia, an average of 75% of students passed reading, 73% passed writing — both 3 percentage points below state averages — while 87% passed math, 85% passed science, and 83% passed history. Those were all above state averages.
All regional systems recorded gains on the math test, which was revised in accordance with new state standards. Bristol, Virginia, reported the largest math gain among area divisions, from a 71% passing rate last year to 81% in 2018-19.
“Overall, as a division, we had the 11th best growth in the commonwealth out of 132 divisions,” city Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Tuesday. “We’re proud of that. Our academic focus has been not getting to a certain number but making sure every student shows growth each and every year.”
In Bristol, Virginia, 76% of students across all grades passed reading, 71% passed writing, 81% passed math, 73% passed science, and 78% passed history. Those totals reflect gains in reading, writing and math pass rates compared to 2017-18 but declines in science and history.
The state has reduced the number of required SOL tests, which Perrigan said may have impacted results. For example, if a ninth-grader passes the science SOL, he or she is no longer required to take biology and chemistry SOL tests.
“Those students would likely pass those tests, so that removes them from the equation,” he said.
Passing rates were identical for male and female students in the city system except on writing tests, where 76% of females passed compared to 71% of males.
African American students in the city passed at the same rates as white students in four of five categories, except reading, where only 55% passed.
“We had some places where our scores dropped, but we believe we know why. We’ll make adjustments and try to improve there, but the SOLs are just one metric — maybe not the main metric — but the one that is the most known,” Perrigan said.
Among the greatest gains at city schools, the pass rates in reading and science each rose 9 percentage points, math improved 13 percentage points, and history improved 4 percentage points from 96% to 100% at Highland View Elementary.
The passing rates improved 13 percentage points in math and 10 percentage points in science at Stonewall Jackson Elementary and rose 12 percentage points in reading at Washington-Lee Elementary.
“We try to look at individual student growth. If you’re successful there, you have school growth, and, if you’re successful there, you have division growth,” he said. “We want to continue to improve, but we’re very happy with our progress.”
Buchanan, Dickenson and Wythe counties plus the city of Norton recorded improvements in at least three of the five testing subjects — compared to the previous year — while Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell and Wise counties registered improvements in two of five categories.
Students in Lee and Washington counties recorded improvements in one category — mathematics — while Lee passing rates declined in four categories compared to the previous year.
Washington County posted passing rates above state and regional averages in four of five subject areas but saw rates fluctuate downward in three categories compared to 2017-18.
“Teachers worked hard, and students worked hard and did well,” Washington County Assistant Superintendent Jeff Noe said Tuesday. “We have some areas we can do better and some areas we made a lot of growth as well.”
Noe said some changes positively impacted county passing percentages while others had a negative impact.
“Those scores fluctuate within a certain range. Different factors come into play in one given year that will be higher in one given year than the next year,” Noe said. “But, overall, there are metrics we made improvement in that we were pleased with.”
Full division and school accreditation ratings are expected to be released in September.