BRISTOL, Tenn. – The annual Sounds of Summer concerts for June and July in downtown Bristol, Tennessee have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a city news release.
The live music usually takes place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as part of the concert series and attracts hundreds to Downtown Center.
“While we’d love to see the familiar faces of the Tri-Cities community fill the lawn of the Downtown Center each Tuesday & Thursday, our main goal is to ensure the health and safety of our artists and guests,” Coordinator Angie Rutherford said in the release.
The city said that a decision about concerts in August and September will be made at a later date.
