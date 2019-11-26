BRISTOL, Va. — Four of five people spoke against a proposed new elementary school Tuesday, but not all addressed the financial aspect, which was meant to be the purpose of the public hearing.
The Bristol Virginia City Council held the hearing in advance of next month’s expected council vote on funding for the $18.4 million project. The School Board wants the council to approve a funding package to build a new 630-student school adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary under the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act (PPEA).
The council rejected this same plan last year, but this time, Mayor Neal Osborne will have the council vote solely on the funding while leaving the final site decision up to school officials.
Under the plan, a private vendor would construct the building and then recapture its investment by leasing it to the city and school system until the cost is paid off. School officials expect to make the monthly payments through savings realized by closing three older, smaller schools and some state lottery funding.
The city can’t afford to borrow that much money, but a state attorney general’s opinion shows the PPEA expense would not count against the city’s bond debt. However, Councilman Kevin Mumpower has repeatedly called it a “moral obligation” to ensure the payments won’t incur further debt for Bristol, Virginia.
Resident Nancy Marney said the city should deal with its most pressing issues, including the overcrowded, outdated jail, the landfill and its significant bond debt before considering building a school.
“A new school is not a crisis situation. It is a wish. It is a want,” Marney said. “This city cannot afford that; put that on the back burner for later on.”
Resident Don Ashley was the lone person who spoke in support of the current plan.
“After a year of study, they [School Board] have concluded that the original PPEA plan that they submitted a year ago is still the best choice, and that’s what they’re asking you to approve,” resident Don Ashley said. “I urge you to approve the PPEA plan because many reasons have changed in the past year.”
Ashley said the plan will require little or no additional taxpayer money, and the city is better positioned financially.
“Interest rates are better than they were a year ago, the city’s finances are stronger than a year ago,” Ashley said. “It’s more favorable now to do this than it was a year ago. … This back-and-forth looking at different alternatives has been very beneficial because you’ve gained much more information. I cannot imagine an issue that has been discussed as much as this has.”
Resident Casey Almaroad addressed concerns about the location during her comments.
“I give credit to Dr. Perrigan [Superintendent Keith Perrigan] for the work he’s done to find a solution to our issues, but this is not the solution. It was not last year, and it still is not,” Almaroad said, adding she objected to placing all the elementary students on one campus for safety reasons.
“I’ve said it before: Four walls is not what we need to worry about; it’s what we put in those four walls. Right now, our teachers are doing a fantastic job exactly where they are in these smaller community schools,” Almaroad said.
After the meeting, Osborne stressed the council’s role in this decision.
“It’s important to remember the responsibility of the City Council is [that] we’re the funding agency, so all we’re voting on is the financing,” Osborne said. “It’s important to take concerns about location and specific plans to the School Board. All we’re looking for is voting on the financing.”
That vote is expected at the council’s Dec. 10 meeting.
