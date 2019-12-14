You are the owner of this article.
Calling the shots

Some experts concerned as vaccine rates fall in Virginia, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — When he’s gone on medical relief trips to South America, Dr. Grat Correll said he’s seen kids die almost every day, many of them from vaccine-preventable diseases like diphtheria or polio.

Correll, a physician of 25 years, said parents often asked him to vaccinate their children, but he couldn’t — they didn’t have the means to safely store vaccines or administer them. However, as a family physician in Bristol, Tennessee — where vaccines are in ample supply — he said he’s seen a disturbing trend over the last decade: more parents either refuse to vaccinate their children or are skeptical about doing so.

A mother talks about why she no longer vaccinates

The medical community across the U.S. is concerned about growth in the number of children whose parents choose not to vaccinate, Correll said, and with increasing numbers of measles cases over the last several years, the concern has only deepened.

“We thought measles would go the way of smallpox, which only exists in two research laboratories now, but because of parents not vaccinating their children there’s been a reemergence,” Correll said.

As of Dec. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 1,276 cases of measles in 31 states for 2019, the most cases since 1992. One case was confirmed in Virginia and five in Tennessee.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, medical director for the Tennessee Department of Health’s Immunization Program, said vaccination rates of kindergartners are starting to become a real concern.

At the start of the 2018-19 school year, the percentage of adequately immunized kindergartners in the state had dropped to 94.7% from 95.2% at the start of the previous school year. She said 95% is the threshold for “herd immunity,” the point at which enough people are vaccinated so that those with compromised immune systems are protected.

While the percentages of fully immunized kindergartners in Virginia has also dropped somewhat over the last decade, state officials are not concerned yet, said Marshall Vogt, division epidemiologist for the Virginia Department of Health. Across Virginia, the percentage of fully vaccinated kindergartners remained around 97% for the last few years, according to VDH’s Student Immunization Surveys.

But in the last 10 years, both states saw a clear increase in the number of kindergartners who started the school year exempt from their state’s vaccination requirements, a Bristol Herald Courier analysis of Tennessee health department’s Kindergarten Immunization Compliance Assessments, the Virginia health department’s Student Immunization Surveys and CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports showed.

Though children are generally required to have all their shots before entering kindergarten, both Tennessee and Virginia exempt children for medical or religious reasons. In both states, for a child to become religiously exempt, all parents need to do is sign an affidavit that states vaccinating would violate their, or their child’s, religious beliefs. And in both states, while the percentages of children who enter kindergarten partially or completely unvaccinated for medical reasons have remained constant over the last decade, there has been a spike in the percentage of children not fully vaccinated for religious reasons.

At the start of the 2016-17 school year, 1.1% of enrolled Tennessee kindergartners had religious exemptions. But by the start of the 2018-19 school year, it had increased to 1.7%, data from the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report and TDH’s Kindergarten Immunization Compliance Assessments revealed.

However, there were specific counties and schools where the percentages of religious exemptions were higher. Grundy County was the highest with 6.7% kindergartners religiously exempt at the start of the 2018-19 school year. Sullivan County’s percentage was lower than the state’s at 1.5%, and many nearby counties were lower.

Across Virginia, Vogt said there was an increase of kindergartners entering schools not fully vaccinated due to religious exemptions, from 0.66% in fall 2008 to 1.2% in fall 2018. The state health department did not look at rates in all the schools and counties in the state.

But data from the Student Immunization Surveys shows that in fall 2018, many counties and cities, particularly in the northwestern and eastern parts of the state, had percentages of religious exemptions higher than the state.

As with the rest of the state, the percentage of religiously exempt kindergartners in Southwest Virginia grew over the past decade but was lower than most other regions. In fall 2018, Bristol City Public Schools’ rate was higher than the state’s at 2.5%, but only four out of 159 kindergartners were reported with religious exemptions.

Darlene Backer, coordinating nurse for Bristol, Virginia schools, said overall they don’t have many children who are exempt, and the school system’s nursing staff informs parents of the importance of immunization.

Vogt said he believes the growth in religious exemptions in Virginia is two-fold. First, disinformation and negative news have shaken trust in vaccines, and some parents may want more research and information and their hesitancy leads them to opt out, he said.

It’s fair to say that Tennessee’s religious exemption rules are easy to exploit, but Fiscus said she recognizes some parents who opt out do so for true religious reasons.

She thinks the rise in distrust of vaccines and unvaccinated children is in ways a failure by scientists to inform people of their effectiveness and safety. Global immunization campaigns have proved the effectiveness of vaccines and saved billions of lives, she said. In the 20th century, smallpox was eradicated and polio and diphtheria have been effectively eliminated in all except a handful of countries.

However, Correll said the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns in the U.S. may have contributed to the increase in people not vaccinating. The parents he interacted with in South America understood the risk, but in the U.S., where the risks of contracting diseases like polio are now basically nonexistent, it’s out of sight, out of mind for many.

The threat of easily communicable and vaccine-preventable diseases is on the mind of some, though. Children with immune deficiency disorders, pediatric cancer or brain tumors cannot be vaccinated, and these children rely on herd immunity to protect them.

Kingston Baker, 8, a second grader at Holston View Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee, is one of these kids. In February 2018, he was diagnosed with leukemia and received a bone marrow transplant in June 2018 that saved his life but severely compromised his immune system, said his mother, Katelyn Baker.

“It wiped out all his shots. We had a 7-year-old with a newborn baby’s immune system,” she said.

Kingston had to wait a year before he could be vaccinated again, and he was not allowed to go to school. And while he’s back at Holston View and getting caught up on his shots, he has only received all the shots a typical 15-month-old baby would. His mother added that if there’s an outbreak of flu or something else, she would have to home-school him temporarily.

“He’s back in school and around other kids, but he could still catch so many things, so that’s why I’m like ‘please vaccinate your kids’ to other parents,” Baker said.

On a communitywide level, herd immunity also protects the elderly, very young infants and adults with immune disorders or those undergoing cancer treatments, according to the CDC.

The future

Public health officials, doctors and lawmakers are looking for a way to improve vaccinations rates. In a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the CDC states that measles outbreaks in states with high overall MMR coverage, such as New York, during 2019 highlights the need for public health agencies to look at vaccination coverage at the local levels so pockets with high numbers of unvaccinated children can be identified. In 25 states, unvaccinated children who attend school through grace periods or provisional enrollment outnumber those with exemptions, and efforts should be made by state agencies to work with schools to lower provisional enrollments, according to the report.

In attempts to increase the number of children vaccinated, some states have stopped allowing religious and other nonmedical exemptions. In June, the state of New York banned religious exemptions following major outbreaks of measles in New York City and Rockland County earlier this year.

Fiscus said it’s unlikely any law that seeks to limit religious freedom would go over well in Tennessee.

Fiona Godlee, editor-in-chief of the medical journal BMJ, wrote in June that to restore public trust in vaccinations, efforts should be focused on science, education, access, civil discourse and debate rather than coercion or censoring speech.

But many public health officials, researchers and physicians have said combating misinformation is a challenge. Correll said that he has little, if any, luck changing the minds of parents once they have decided to not vaccinate. He added that there’s an increasing trend of doctors refusing to accept or treat unvaccinated patients, out of concern for other patients and potential legal liability.

Correll said he does not refuse to treat children if they’re not vaccinated, but generally he tells the parents that his opinion and theirs are so divergent it would be best for them to get health care elsewhere.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

2018 Tennessee Kindergarten Vaccination Records

Period County District School School Type Grade Fully Immunized Total Students Vaccination Rate Religious Exemptions Religious Exemption Rate Medical Exemptions Medical Exemption Rate Temporary Certificate Temporary Certificate Rate Incomplete Record Incomplete Record Rate Missing Record Missing Record Rate
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Andersonville Elementary Public Kindergarten 52 53 98.10% 0 0% 1 1.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Briceville Elementary Public Kindergarten 25 27 92.60% 2 7.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Claxton Elementary Public Kindergarten 74 82 90.20% 3 3.70% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 2 2.4% 1 1.2%
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Dutch Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 13 14 92.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 7.1% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Fairview Elementary Public Kindergarten 44 44 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Grand Oaks Elementary Public Kindergarten 42 45 93.30% 1 2.20% 0 0.0% 2 4.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Lake City Elementary Public Kindergarten 60 60 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Norris Elementary Public Kindergarten 32 34 94.10% 2 5.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Anderson County Norwood Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 35 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Clinton Clinton Elementary Public Kindergarten 82 83 98.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Clinton North Clinton Elementary Public Kindergarten 26 26 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Clinton South Clinton Elementary Public Kindergarten 37 37 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Oak Ridge Glenwood Elementary Public Kindergarten 64 67 95.50% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 3.0% 1 1.5% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Oak Ridge Linden Elementary Public Kindergarten 98 101 97.00% 3 3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Oak Ridge Willow Brook Elementary Public Kindergarten 59 61 96.70% 1 1.60% 0 0.0% 1 1.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson Oak Ridge Woodland Elementary Public Kindergarten 82 85 96.50% 3 3.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Anderson St. Mary's Catholic School St. Mary's Catholic School Private Kindergarten 10 22 45.50% 1 4.50% 1 4.5% 0 0.0% 1 4.5% 9 40.9%
Fall 2018 Bedford Bedford County Cascade Elementary Public Kindergarten 97 107 90.70% 3 2.80% 1 0.9% 6 5.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bedford Bedford County Community Elementary School Public Kindergarten 95 100 95.00% 1 1% 0 0.0% 4 4.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bedford Bedford County Eakin Elementary Public Kindergarten 80 84 95.20% 1 1.20% 0 0.0% 3 3.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bedford Bedford County East Side Elementary Public Kindergarten 76 80 95.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 4 5.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bedford Bedford County Learning Way Elementary Public Kindergarten 81 85 95.30% 0 0% 0 0.0% 4 4.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bedford Bedford County Liberty Elementary Public Kindergarten 62 64 96.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.6% 1 1.6% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bedford Bedford County South Side Elementary Public Kindergarten 57 58 98.30% 1 1.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bedford Bedford County Thomas Magnet Elementary School Public Kindergarten 58 59 98.30% 1 1.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Benton Benton County Big Sandy School Public Kindergarten 24 26 92.30% 1 3.80% 0 0.0% 1 3.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Benton Benton County Camden Elementary Public Kindergarten 149 153 97.40% 2 1.30% 0 0.0% 2 1.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Benton Benton County Holladay Elementary Public Kindergarten 7 8 87.50% 1 12.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bledsoe Bledsoe County Cecil B Rigsby Elementary Public Kindergarten 25 25 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bledsoe Bledsoe County Mary V Wheeler Elementary Public Kindergarten 34 36 94.40% 1 2.80% 0 0.0% 1 2.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bledsoe Bledsoe County Pikeville Elementary Public Kindergarten 59 59 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Alcoa Alcoa Elementary Public Kindergarten 143 150 95.30% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 1.3% 4 2.7% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Carpenters Elementary School Public Kindergarten 78 83 94.00% 2 2.40% 0 0.0% 3 3.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Eagleton Elementary Public Kindergarten 67 69 97.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 1 1.4% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Fairview Elementary Public Kindergarten 48 50 96.00% 2 4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Friendsville Elementary Public Kindergarten 37 37 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Lanier Elementary Public Kindergarten 55 57 96.50% 1 1.80% 0 0.0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Mary Blount Elementary Public Kindergarten 78 88 88.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 2 2.3% 7 8.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Middlesettlements Public Kindergarten 42 48 87.50% 1 2.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 4 8.3% 1 2.1%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Montvale Elementary Public Kindergarten 77 78 98.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Porter Elementary Public Kindergarten 31 32 96.90% 1 3.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Prospect Elementary School Public Kindergarten 65 69 94.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 4.3% 1 1.4% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Rockford Elementary Public Kindergarten 68 74 91.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 4 5.4% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Samuel Everett School Of Innovation Public Kindergarten 6 7 85.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 14.3%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Townsend Elementary Public Kindergarten 17 19 89.50% 1 5.30% 0 0.0% 1 5.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Union Grove Elementary School Public Kindergarten 50 54 92.60% 2 3.70% 0 0.0% 1 1.9% 1 1.9% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Blount County Walland Elementary School Public Kindergarten 47 49 95.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 2.0% 1 2.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Maryville Foothills Elementary Public Kindergarten 141 147 95.90% 6 4.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Maryville John Sevier Elementary Public Kindergarten 133 142 93.70% 4 2.80% 0 0.0% 3 2.1% 2 1.4% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Maryville Sam Houston Elementary Public Kindergarten 117 121 96.70% 3 2.50% 0 0.0% 1 0.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Blount Clayton-Bradley STEM Academy Clayton-Bradley STEM Academy Private Kindergarten 11 12 91.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 8.3%
Fall 2018 Blount Little Engineers Learning Academy Little Engineers Learning Academy Private Kindergarten 15 17 88.20% 2 11.80% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Black Fox Elementary School Public Kindergarten 81 90 90.00% 8 8.90% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Charleston Elementary School Public Kindergarten 49 51 96.10% 2 3.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Hopewell Elementary School Public Kindergarten 73 76 96.10% 2 2.60% 0 0.0% 1 1.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Michigan Avenue Elementary School Public Kindergarten 77 79 97.50% 2 2.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County North Lee Elementary School Public Kindergarten 72 76 94.70% 3 3.90% 0 0.0% 1 1.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Oak Grove Elementary School Public Kindergarten 58 61 95.10% 1 1.60% 0 0.0% 2 3.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Park View Elementary School Public Kindergarten 54 56 96.40% 2 3.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Prospect Elementary School Public Kindergarten 64 67 95.50% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 3.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.5%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Taylor Elementary School Public Kindergarten 34 34 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Valley View Elementary School Public Kindergarten 44 48 91.70% 3 6.30% 0 0.0% 1 2.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Bradley County Waterville Community Elementary School Public Kindergarten 105 111 94.60% 2 1.80% 0 0.0% 4 3.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Cleveland Arnold Memorial Elementary Public Kindergarten 50 56 89.30% 4 7.10% 0 0.0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Cleveland Blythe-Bower Elementary Public Kindergarten 84 89 94.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 3 3.4% 1 1.1%
Fall 2018 Bradley Cleveland D.P. Yates Primary Public Kindergarten 95 106 89.60% 2 1.90% 0 0.0% 3 2.8% 2 1.9% 3 2.8%
Fall 2018 Bradley Cleveland G.R. Stuart Elementary Public Kindergarten 48 55 87.30% 3 5.50% 0 0.0% 3 5.5% 1 1.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Bradley Cleveland Mayfield Elementary Public Kindergarten 81 86 94.20% 3 3.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 1 1.2%
Fall 2018 Campbell Campbell County Caryville Elementary Public Kindergarten 69 73 94.50% 1 1.40% 0 0.0% 3 4.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Campbell Campbell County Elk Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 11 11 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Campbell Campbell County Jacksboro Elementary Public Kindergarten 82 87 94.30% 0 0% 1 1.1% 3 3.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Campbell Campbell County Jellico Elementary Public Kindergarten 29 32 90.60% 1 3.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 2 6.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Campbell Campbell County Lafollette Elementary School Public Kindergarten 77 80 96.30% 1 1.30% 0 0.0% 2 2.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Campbell Campbell County Valley View Elementary Public Kindergarten 69 69 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Campbell Campbell County White Oak Elementary Public Kindergarten 13 13 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Campbell Campbell County Wynn Habersham Elementary Public Kindergarten 19 19 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cannon Cannon County Auburn Elementary Public Kindergarten 10 10 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cannon Cannon County East Side Elementary Public Kindergarten 16 16 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cannon Cannon County Short Mountain Elementary Public Kindergarten 11 12 91.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 8.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cannon Cannon County West Side Elementary Public Kindergarten 22 23 95.70% 1 4.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cannon Cannon County Woodbury Grammar Public Kindergarten 48 49 98.00% 1 2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cannon Cannon County Woodland Elementary Public Kindergarten 41 42 97.60% 1 2.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carroll Hollow Rock Bruceton Central Elementary Public Kindergarten 45 45 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carroll Huntingdon SSD Huntingdon Primary Public Kindergarten 106 108 98.10% 2 1.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carroll McKenzie Mckenzie Elementary Public Kindergarten 96 100 96.00% 2 2% 0 0.0% 2 2.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carroll South Carroll Clarksburg School Public Kindergarten 26 27 96.30% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 3.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carroll West Carroll SP District West Carroll Primary Public Kindergarten 60 64 93.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.6% 2 3.1% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Central Elementary Public Kindergarten 17 19 89.50% 2 10.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Cloudland Elementary School Public Kindergarten 34 36 94.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 5.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Hampton Elementary Public Kindergarten 37 38 97.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Happy Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 82 85 96.50% 0 0% 1 1.2% 2 2.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Hunter Elementary Public Kindergarten 50 51 98.00% 0 0% 1 2.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Keenburg Elementary Public Kindergarten 27 28 96.40% 0 0% 1 3.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Little Milligan Public Kindergarten 18 19 94.70% 1 5.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Unaka Elementary Public Kindergarten 30 30 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Carter County Valley Forge Elementary Public Kindergarten 37 40 92.50% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 7.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Elizabethton East Side Elementary Public Kindergarten 48 51 94.10% 3 5.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Elizabethton Harold Mccormick Elementary Public Kindergarten 54 55 98.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Carter Elizabethton West Side Elementary Public Kindergarten 62 62 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cheatham Cheatham County Ashland City Elementary Public Kindergarten 89 89 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cheatham Cheatham County East Cheatham Elementary Public Kindergarten 68 69 98.60% 0 0% 1 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cheatham Cheatham County Kingston Springs Elementary Public Kindergarten 52 55 94.50% 2 3.60% 0 0.0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cheatham Cheatham County Pegram Elementary Public Kindergarten 32 32 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cheatham Cheatham County Pleasant View Elementary Public Kindergarten 75 79 94.90% 4 5.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cheatham Cheatham County West Cheatham Elementary Public Kindergarten 66 66 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cheatham Pleasant View Christian School Pleasant View Christian School Private Kindergarten 19 20 95.00% 1 5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Chester Chester County East Chester Elementary School Public Kindergarten 135 139 97.10% 1 0.70% 1 0.7% 2 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Chester Chester County Jacks Creek Elementary Public Kindergarten 40 40 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Chester Chester County W Chester Elementary School Public Kindergarten 69 74 93.20% 1 1.40% 0 0.0% 4 5.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Claiborne Claiborne County Clairfield Elementary Public Kindergarten 7 7 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Claiborne Claiborne County Ellen Myers Primary Public Kindergarten 56 58 96.60% 1 1.70% 0 0.0% 1 1.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Claiborne Claiborne County Forge Ridge School Public Kindergarten 17 17 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Claiborne Claiborne County Midway Elementary Public Kindergarten 33 35 94.30% 1 2.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 2.9% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Claiborne Claiborne County Powell Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 28 29 96.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 3.4% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Claiborne Claiborne County Springdale Elementary Public Kindergarten 45 45 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Claiborne Claiborne County Tazewell-New Tazewell Elementary Public Kindergarten 97 100 97.00% 0 0% 1 1.0% 2 2.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Claiborne Heritage Christian Academy Heritage Christian Academy Private Kindergarten 15 16 93.80% 1 6.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Clay Clay County Celina K-8 Public Kindergarten 58 59 98.30% 1 1.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Clay Clay County Hermitage Springs Elementary School Public Kindergarten 20 20 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Bridgeport Elementary Public Kindergarten 31 32 96.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 3.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Centerview Elementary Public Kindergarten 18 20 90.00% 2 10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Cosby Elementary Public Kindergarten 38 39 97.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Del Rio Elementary Public Kindergarten 22 22 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Edgemont Elementary Public Kindergarten 70 71 98.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Grassy Fork Elementary Public Kindergarten 9 11 81.80% 1 9.10% 0 0.0% 1 9.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Northwest Elementary Public Kindergarten 46 47 97.90% 1 2.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Parrottsville Elementary Public Kindergarten 46 48 95.80% 0 0% 1 2.1% 1 2.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Cocke County Smoky Mountain Elementary Public Kindergarten 16 17 94.10% 1 5.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cocke Newport Newport Grammar School Public Kindergarten 90 91 98.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Coffee County Deerfield Elementary School Public Kindergarten 41 43 95.30% 1 2.30% 0 0.0% 1 2.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Coffee County East Coffee Elementary Public Kindergarten 40 40 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Coffee County Hickerson Elementary Public Kindergarten 30 32 93.80% 1 3.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Coffee County Hillsboro Elementary Public Kindergarten 49 52 94.20% 1 1.90% 0 0.0% 2 3.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Coffee County New Union Elementary Public Kindergarten 46 48 95.80% 1 2.10% 0 0.0% 1 2.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Coffee County North Coffee Elementary Public Kindergarten 47 48 97.90% 1 2.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Manchester College Street Elementary Public Kindergarten 62 66 93.90% 1 1.50% 0 0.0% 3 4.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Manchester Westwood Elementary Public Kindergarten 87 89 97.80% 1 1.10% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Tullahoma Bel Aire Elementary Public Kindergarten 48 53 90.60% 5 9.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Tullahoma East Lincoln Elementary Public Kindergarten 55 55 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Tullahoma Jack T Farrar Elementary Public Kindergarten 44 47 93.60% 1 2.10% 0 0.0% 2 4.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Coffee Tullahoma Robert E Lee Elementary Public Kindergarten 88 91 96.70% 3 3.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Crockett Alamo Alamo Elementary Public Kindergarten 92 93 98.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Crockett Bells Bells Elementary Public Kindergarten 59 60 98.30% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Crockett Crockett County Friendship Elementary Public Kindergarten 23 23 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Crockett Crockett County Gadsden Elementary Public Kindergarten 17 18 94.40% 1 5.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Crockett Crockett County Maury City Elementary Public Kindergarten 27 27 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County Crab Orchard Elementary Public Kindergarten 45 51 88.20% 4 7.80% 0 0.0% 2 3.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County Frank P. Brown Elementary Public Kindergarten 60 61 98.40% 1 1.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County Glenn Martin Elementary Public Kindergarten 74 77 96.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.3% 2 2.6% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County Homestead Elementary School Public Kindergarten 68 73 93.20% 2 2.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County North Cumberland Elementary Public Kindergarten 64 67 95.50% 1 1.50% 0 0.0% 2 3.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County Pine View Elementary Public Kindergarten 16 16 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County Pleasant Hill Elementary Public Kindergarten 56 56 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County South Cumberland Elementary Public Kindergarten 63 67 94.00% 3 4.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.5%
Fall 2018 Cumberland Cumberland County Stone Elementary Public Kindergarten 78 84 92.90% 3 3.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 3 3.6% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Achievement School District A. Z. Kelley Elementary Public Kindergarten 146 155 94.20% 1 0.60% 0 0.0% 8 5.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Achievement School District Alex Green Elementary Public Kindergarten 51 55 92.70% 1 1.80% 0 0.0% 2 3.6% 0 0.0% 1 1.8%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Amqui Elementary Public Kindergarten 87 91 95.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 2.2% 1 1.1% 1 1.1%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Andrew Jackson Elementary Public Kindergarten 92 93 98.90% 1 1.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Bellshire Elementary Public Kindergarten 60 66 90.90% 1 1.50% 0 0.0% 1 1.5% 0 0.0% 3 4.5%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Buena Vista Elementary Public Kindergarten 32 35 91.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 5.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Cane Ridge Elementary Public Kindergarten 94 97 96.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 2.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Carter-Lawrence Elementary Public Kindergarten 41 45 91.10% 4 8.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Chadwell Elementary Public Kindergarten 50 54 92.60% 1 1.90% 0 0.0% 2 3.7% 0 0.0% 1 1.9%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Charlotte Park Elementary Public Kindergarten 82 86 95.30% 1 1.20% 0 0.0% 3 3.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Cockrill Elementary Public Kindergarten 50 51 98.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Cole Elementary Public Kindergarten 134 142 94.40% 1 0.70% 0 0.0% 5 3.5% 2 1.4% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Crieve Hall Elementary Public Kindergarten 95 103 92.20% 4 3.90% 0 0.0% 4 3.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Cumberland Elementary Public Kindergarten 41 43 95.30% 1 2.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 2.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Dan Mills Elementary Public Kindergarten 106 118 89.80% 11 9.30% 0 0.0% 1 0.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Dupont Elementary Public Kindergarten 62 65 95.40% 2 3.10% 0 0.0% 1 1.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Eagle View Elementary School Public Kindergarten 92 101 91.10% 4 4% 0 0.0% 2 2.0% 2 2.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Eakin Elementary Public Kindergarten 113 116 97.40% 2 1.70% 0 0.0% 1 0.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County East End Preparatory School Public Kindergarten 109 109 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Explore Community School Public Kindergarten 62 70 88.60% 7 10% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Fall-Hamilton Elementary Public Kindergarten 68 69 98.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.4%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Gateway Elementary Public Kindergarten 47 50 94.00% 1 2% 0 0.0% 2 4.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Glencliff Elementary Public Kindergarten 89 94 94.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 5 5.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Glendale Elementary Public Kindergarten 87 94 92.60% 5 5.30% 0 0.0% 2 2.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Glengarry Elementary Public Kindergarten 77 79 97.50% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 2.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Glenview Elementary Public Kindergarten 93 108 86.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 15 13.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Goodlettsville Elementary Public Kindergarten 65 69 94.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 4 5.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Gower Elementary Public Kindergarten 108 113 95.60% 3 2.70% 0 0.0% 2 1.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Granbery Elementary Public Kindergarten 168 186 90.30% 17 9.10% 0 0.0% 1 0.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Harpeth Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 138 142 97.20% 2 1.40% 1 0.7% 1 0.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Harris-Hillman Special Education Public Kindergarten 2 2 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Hattie Cotton Elementary Public Kindergarten 39 46 84.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 6.5% 0 0.0% 4 8.7%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Haywood Elementary Public Kindergarten 110 122 90.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 12 9.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Henry C. Maxwell Elementary Public Kindergarten 90 98 91.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 3.1% 3 3.1% 2 2.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Hermitage Elementary Public Kindergarten 51 59 86.40% 4 6.80% 0 0.0% 4 6.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Hickman Elementary Public Kindergarten 83 85 97.60% 1 1.20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Hull-Jackson Elementary Public Kindergarten 64 69 92.80% 4 5.80% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Ida B. Wells Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 40 87.50% 0 0% 1 2.5% 2 5.0% 1 2.5% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Inglewood Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 35 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County J. E. Moss Elementary Public Kindergarten 140 147 95.20% 1 0.70% 0 0.0% 3 2.0% 3 2.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Joelton Elementary Public Kindergarten 45 46 97.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County John B. Whitsitt Elementary Public Kindergarten 67 81 82.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 0 0.0% 8 9.9%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Jones Elementary Public Kindergarten 40 41 97.60% 1 2.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Julia Green Elementary Public Kindergarten 103 104 99.00% 1 1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Kipp Academy Nashville Elementary School Public Kindergarten 92 99 92.90% 2 2% 0 0.0% 5 5.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Kipp Nashville College Prep Elementary Public Kindergarten 85 89 95.50% 3 3.40% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Lakeview Elementary Public Kindergarten 114 118 96.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 2.5% 0 0.0% 1 0.8%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Lockeland Elementary Public Kindergarten 52 56 92.90% 3 5.40% 0 0.0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County May Werthan Shayne Elementary School Public Kindergarten 148 156 94.90% 7 4.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 0.6%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Mcgavock Elementary Public Kindergarten 46 49 93.90% 1 2% 0 0.0% 2 4.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Mt. View Elementary Public Kindergarten 117 124 94.40% 1 0.80% 0 0.0% 6 4.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Napier Elementary Public Kindergarten 70 72 97.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 2.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Nashville Classical Public Kindergarten 73 73 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Neely's Bend Elementary Public Kindergarten 45 49 91.80% 1 2% 0 0.0% 1 2.0% 2 4.1% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Norman Binkley Elementary Public Kindergarten 119 127 93.70% 1 0.80% 0 0.0% 7 5.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Old Center Elementary Public Kindergarten 66 67 98.50% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.5% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Paragon Mills Elementary Public Kindergarten 107 113 94.70% 0 0% 1 0.9% 2 1.8% 3 2.7% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Park Avenue Elementary Public Kindergarten 51 51 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Pennington Elementary Public Kindergarten 49 51 96.10% 2 3.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Percy Priest Elementary Public Kindergarten 96 99 97.00% 2 2% 0 0.0% 1 1.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Purpose Prep Public Kindergarten 88 88 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Robert Churchwell Elementary Public Kindergarten 47 49 95.90% 2 4.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Robert E. Lillard Elementary Public Kindergarten 46 46 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary Public Kindergarten 95 112 84.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 0.9% 5 4.5% 11 9.8%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Rocketship United Public Kindergarten 101 104 97.10% 1 1% 0 0.0% 1 1.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Rosebank Elementary Public Kindergarten 70 73 95.90% 3 4.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Ruby Major Elementary Public Kindergarten 81 84 96.40% 1 1.20% 1 1.2% 1 1.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Shwab Elementary Public Kindergarten 44 46 95.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 4.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Smith Springs Elementary School Public Kindergarten 117 118 99.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 0.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Smithson Craighead Academy Public Kindergarten 30 32 93.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 6.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Stanford Elementary Public Kindergarten 66 71 93.00% 4 5.60% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Stratton Elementary Public Kindergarten 82 96 85.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 6 6.3% 6 6.3% 1 1.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Sylvan Park Elementary Public Kindergarten 85 87 97.70% 2 2.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Thomas A. Edison Elementary Public Kindergarten 120 121 99.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 0.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Tom Joy Elementary Public Kindergarten 69 71 97.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 2.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Tulip Grove Elementary Public Kindergarten 97 105 92.40% 1 1% 0 0.0% 5 4.8% 1 1.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Tusculum Elementary Public Kindergarten 133 153 86.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 12 7.8% 3 2.0% 5 3.3%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Una Elementary Public Kindergarten 132 144 91.70% 0 0% 1 0.7% 6 4.2% 3 2.1% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Warner Elementary Public Kindergarten 40 41 97.60% 0 0% 1 2.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Waverly-Belmont Elementary School Public Kindergarten 114 121 94.20% 4 3.30% 0 0.0% 2 1.7% 1 0.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson County Westmeade Elementary Public Kindergarten 85 90 94.40% 2 2.20% 0 0.0% 3 3.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Tennessee Department of Education Kipp Antioch College Prep Elementary Public Kindergarten 140 142 98.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Abintra Montessori School Abintra Montessori School Private Kindergarten 12 12 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Akiva School Akiva School Private Kindergarten 10 13 76.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 3 23.1% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Children's House of Nashville Montessori School Children's House of Nashville Montessori School Private Kindergarten 6 6 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Christ Presbyterian Academy Christ Presbyterian Academy Private Kindergarten 44 49 89.80% 1 2% 2 4.1% 2 4.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Christ the King School Christ the King School Private Kindergarten 19 19 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Davidson Academy Davidson Academy Private Kindergarten 36 39 92.30% 3 7.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Donelson Christian Academy Donelson Christian Academy Private Kindergarten 39 42 92.90% 3 7.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Ezell-Harding Christian School Ezell-Harding Christian School Private Kindergarten 26 30 86.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 4 13.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Franklin Road Academy Franklin Road Academy Private Kindergarten 35 36 97.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 2.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Goodpasture Christian School Goodpasture Christian School Private Kindergarten 36 36 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Harding Academy Harding Academy Private Kindergarten 54 55 98.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Lighthouse Christian School Lighthouse Christian School Private Kindergarten 35 35 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Madison Campus Elementary School Madison Campus Elementary School Private Kindergarten 11 12 91.70% 0 0% 1 8.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Montessori Academy Montessori Academy Private Kindergarten 14 18 77.80% 4 22.20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Montessori East Montessori East Private Kindergarten 4 6 66.70% 2 33.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Nashville International Academy Nashville International Academy Private Kindergarten 10 15 66.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 3 20.0% 2 13.3%
Fall 2018 Davidson Oak Hill School The Oak Hill School The Private Kindergarten 48 50 96.00% 2 4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Primrose School of Nashville Midtown Primrose School of Nashville Midtown Private Kindergarten 5 5 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson Schrader Lane Child Care Center Schrader Lane Child Care Center Private Kindergarten 18 18 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson St. Henry School St. Henry School Private Kindergarten 52 54 96.30% 1 1.90% 1 1.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson St. Joseph School St. Joseph School Private Kindergarten 20 21 95.20% 0 0% 1 4.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson The Covenant School The Covenant School Private Kindergarten 22 23 95.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 4.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Davidson University School of Nashville University School of Nashville Private Kindergarten 64 64 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Decatur Decatur County Decaturville Elementary Public Kindergarten 51 51 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Decatur Decatur County Parsons Elementary Public Kindergarten 64 66 97.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 3.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dekalb Dekalb County Dekalb West Elementary Public Kindergarten 39 42 92.90% 3 7.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dekalb Dekalb County Smithville Elementary Public Kindergarten 160 170 94.10% 3 1.80% 0 0.0% 7 4.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dickson Dickson County Centennial Elementary Public Kindergarten 109 116 94.00% 2 1.70% 1 0.9% 2 1.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dickson Dickson County Charlotte Elementary Public Kindergarten 86 90 95.60% 2 2.20% 2 2.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dickson Dickson County Dickson Elementary Public Kindergarten 60 63 95.20% 1 1.60% 1 1.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dickson Dickson County Oakmont Elementary Public Kindergarten 99 105 94.30% 2 1.90% 0 0.0% 2 1.9% 2 1.9% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dickson Dickson County Stuart Burns Elementary Public Kindergarten 97 99 98.00% 1 1% 0 0.0% 1 1.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dickson Dickson County The Discovery School Public Kindergarten 33 34 97.10% 1 2.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dickson Dickson County Vanleer Elementary Public Kindergarten 41 41 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dickson Dickson County White Bluff Elementary Public Kindergarten 94 95 98.90% 1 1.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dyer Dyer County Fifth Consolidated School Public Kindergarten 94 94 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dyer Dyer County Finley Elementary Public Kindergarten 27 27 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dyer Dyer County Holice Powell Elementary Public Kindergarten 28 29 96.60% 1 3.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dyer Dyer County Newbern Elementary School Public Kindergarten 84 86 97.70% 1 1.20% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dyer Dyer County Trimble Elementary Public Kindergarten 29 29 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Dyer Dyersburg Dyersburg Primary Public Kindergarten 222 226 98.20% 0 0% 2 0.9% 2 0.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Fayette Fayette County Buckley-Carpenter Elementary School Public Kindergarten 90 95 94.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 5 5.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Fayette Fayette County La Grange Moscow Elementary Public Kindergarten 44 45 97.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 2.2%
Fall 2018 Fayette Fayette County Oakland Elementary Public Kindergarten 103 106 97.20% 1 0.90% 0 0.0% 1 0.9% 0 0.0% 1 0.9%
Fall 2018 Fayette Fayette County Southwest Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 37 94.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 2 5.4%
Fall 2018 Fayette Fayette Academy Fayette Academy Private Kindergarten 38 39 97.40% 1 2.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Fayette Rossville Christian Academy Rossville Christian Academy Private Kindergarten 20 21 95.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 4.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Fentress Fentress County Allardt Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 35 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Fentress Fentress County Pine Haven Elementary Public Kindergarten 45 50 90.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 4 8.0% 1 2.0%
Fall 2018 Fentress Fentress County South Fentress Elementary School Public Kindergarten 78 87 89.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 2 2.3% 7 8.0%
Fall 2018 Fentress Fentress County York Elementary Public Kindergarten 32 39 82.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.6% 0 0.0% 6 15.4%
Fall 2018 Franklin Franklin County Broadview Elementary Public Kindergarten 37 38 97.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Franklin Franklin County Clark Memorial School Public Kindergarten 85 90 94.40% 1 1.10% 1 1.1% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Franklin Franklin County Cowan Elementary Public Kindergarten 40 42 95.20% 1 2.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 2.4%
Fall 2018 Franklin Franklin County Decherd Elementary Public Kindergarten 57 57 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Franklin Franklin County Huntland School Public Kindergarten 50 50 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Franklin Franklin County North Lake Elementary Public Kindergarten 41 41 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Franklin Franklin County Rock Creek Elementary Public Kindergarten 62 63 98.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Franklin Franklin County Sewanee Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 35 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Bradford Bradford Elementary Public Kindergarten 46 48 95.80% 2 4.20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Gibson County SP District Dyer Elementary Public Kindergarten 47 49 95.90% 1 2% 0 0.0% 1 2.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Gibson County SP District Kenton Elementary School Public Kindergarten 20 20 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Gibson County SP District Rutherford Elementary Public Kindergarten 28 28 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Gibson County SP District South Gibson County Elementary School Public Kindergarten 159 165 96.40% 4 2.40% 1 0.6% 1 0.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Gibson County SP District Spring Hill Elementary Public Kindergarten 9 10 90.00% 1 10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Gibson County SP District Yorkville Elementary Public Kindergarten 8 8 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Humboldt City Schools Stigall Primary School Public Kindergarten 105 110 95.50% 2 1.80% 0 0.0% 3 2.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Milan Milan Elementary Public Kindergarten 136 141 96.50% 2 1.40% 1 0.7% 2 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Gibson Trenton Trenton Elementary Public Kindergarten 100 105 95.20% 1 1% 0 0.0% 1 1.0% 3 2.9% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Giles Giles County Elkton Elementary Public Kindergarten 27 31 87.10% 4 12.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Giles Giles County Minor Hill School Public Kindergarten 24 24 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Giles Giles County Pulaski Elementary Public Kindergarten 116 118 98.30% 2 1.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Giles Giles County Richland Elementary Public Kindergarten 70 71 98.60% 1 1.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grainger Grainger County Bean Station Elementary Public Kindergarten 60 63 95.20% 1 1.60% 1 1.6% 1 1.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grainger Grainger County Joppa Elementary Public Kindergarten 52 52 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grainger Grainger County Rutledge Primary Public Kindergarten 68 69 98.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grainger Grainger County Washburn School Public Kindergarten 41 41 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Baileyton Elementary Public Kindergarten 31 31 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Camp Creek Elementary Public Kindergarten 26 26 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Chuckey Elementary Public Kindergarten 41 43 95.30% 2 4.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Debusk Elementary Public Kindergarten 41 42 97.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Doak Elementary Public Kindergarten 70 73 95.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 4.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Glenwood Elementary Public Kindergarten 23 24 95.80% 1 4.20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Mcdonald Elementary Public Kindergarten 46 46 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Mosheim Elementary Public Kindergarten 97 103 94.20% 3 2.90% 0 0.0% 3 2.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Nolachuckey Elementary Public Kindergarten 38 40 95.00% 1 2.50% 0 0.0% 1 2.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County Ottway Elementary Public Kindergarten 15 17 88.20% 1 5.90% 0 0.0% 1 5.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greene County West Pines Elementary Public Kindergarten 16 16 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greeneville C Hal Henard Elementary Public Kindergarten 58 59 98.30% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greeneville Eastview Elementary Public Kindergarten 43 47 91.50% 3 6.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greeneville Highland Elementary Public Kindergarten 32 32 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Greene Greeneville Tusculum View Elementary Public Kindergarten 73 73 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grundy Grundy County Coalmont Elementary Public Kindergarten 24 24 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grundy Grundy County North Elementary Public Kindergarten 32 38 84.20% 3 7.90% 0 0.0% 1 2.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grundy Grundy County Palmer Elementary Public Kindergarten 10 12 83.30% 2 16.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grundy Grundy County Pelham Elementary Public Kindergarten 19 19 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grundy Grundy County Swiss Memorial Elementary Public Kindergarten 13 14 92.90% 1 7.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Grundy Grundy County Tracy Elementary Public Kindergarten 25 28 89.30% 3 10.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County Alpha Elementary Public Kindergarten 101 108 93.50% 3 2.80% 0 0.0% 3 2.8% 1 0.9% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County Fairview Marguerite Public Kindergarten 69 72 95.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 1 1.4% 1 1.4%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County Hillcrest Elementary Public Kindergarten 92 96 95.80% 1 1% 0 0.0% 3 3.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County John Hay Elementary Public Kindergarten 43 48 89.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 4.2% 0 0.0% 3 6.3%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County Lincoln Heights Elementary Public Kindergarten 83 90 92.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 7 7.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County Manley Elementary Public Kindergarten 87 90 96.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 3.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County Russellville Elementary Public Kindergarten 86 86 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County Union Heights Elementary Public Kindergarten 42 42 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County West Elementary Public Kindergarten 73 81 90.10% 1 1.20% 0 0.0% 6 7.4% 1 1.2% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Hamblen County Witt Elementary Public Kindergarten 28 32 87.50% 4 12.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen All Saints' Episcopal School All Saints' Episcopal School Private Kindergarten 17 18 94.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 5.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamblen Cornerstone Academy Cornerstone Academy Private Kindergarten 30 37 81.10% 2 5.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 4 10.8% 1 2.7%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Allen Elementary Public Kindergarten 68 73 93.20% 0 0% 1 1.4% 2 2.7% 1 1.4% 1 1.4%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Alpine Crest Elementary Public Kindergarten 41 49 83.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 8 16.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Apison Elementary School Public Kindergarten 84 88 95.50% 2 2.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 1 1.1%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Barger Academy Public Kindergarten 70 76 92.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.3% 0 0.0% 5 6.6%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Battle Academy For Teaching Learning Public Kindergarten 75 82 91.50% 2 2.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 4 4.9%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Bess T Shepherd Elementary Public Kindergarten 65 68 95.60% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 2.9% 1 1.5% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Big Ridge Elementary Public Kindergarten 82 85 96.50% 2 2.40% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy Public Kindergarten 54 63 85.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 5 7.9% 4 6.3%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Public Kindergarten 69 75 92.00% 1 1.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 5 6.7% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Chattanooga School For The Arts And Science Lower Public Kindergarten 58 60 96.70% 1 1.70% 1 1.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Chattanooga School For The Liberal Arts Public Kindergarten 39 41 95.10% 2 4.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Clifton Hills Elementary Public Kindergarten 103 116 88.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 5 4.3% 8 6.9% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Daisy Elementary Public Kindergarten 58 62 93.50% 1 1.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 3 4.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Dupont Elementary Public Kindergarten 53 54 98.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County East Brainerd Elementary Public Kindergarten 176 180 97.80% 2 1.10% 0 0.0% 1 0.6% 1 0.6% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County East Lake Elementary Public Kindergarten 93 98 94.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 5 5.1% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County East Ridge Elementary Public Kindergarten 150 155 96.80% 2 1.30% 0 0.0% 3 1.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County East Side Elementary Public Kindergarten 80 93 86.00% 1 1.10% 0 0.0% 10 10.8% 2 2.2% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Hardy Elementary School Public Kindergarten 79 81 97.50% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 2 2.5% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Harrison Elementary Public Kindergarten 61 63 96.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 1.6% 1 1.6% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Hillcrest Elementary Public Kindergarten 49 52 94.20% 1 1.90% 0 0.0% 1 1.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Hixson Elementary Public Kindergarten 72 81 88.90% 1 1.20% 1 1.2% 0 0.0% 5 6.2% 2 2.5%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Lakeside Academy Public Kindergarten 70 70 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Lookout Mountain Elementary Public Kindergarten 29 29 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Lookout Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 47 55 85.50% 0 0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0% 6 10.9% 1 1.8%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Mcconnell Elementary Public Kindergarten 71 78 91.00% 5 6.40% 0 0.0% 1 1.3% 1 1.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Middle Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 140 140 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Nolan Elementary Public Kindergarten 99 107 92.50% 3 2.80% 1 0.9% 0 0.0% 4 3.7% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Normal Park Museum Magnet School Public Kindergarten 86 97 88.70% 4 4.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.0% 6 6.2%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County North Hamilton Elementary Public Kindergarten 51 54 94.40% 2 3.70% 0 0.0% 1 1.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Ooltewah Elementary Public Kindergarten 162 177 91.50% 7 4% 0 0.0% 5 2.8% 3 1.7% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Orchard Knob Elementary Public Kindergarten 80 88 90.90% 1 1.10% 0 0.0% 1 1.1% 4 4.5% 2 2.3%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Red Bank Elementary Public Kindergarten 82 93 88.20% 4 4.30% 0 0.0% 3 3.2% 3 3.2% 1 1.1%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Rivermont Elementary Public Kindergarten 63 72 87.50% 3 4.20% 0 0.0% 1 1.4% 5 6.9% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Snow Hill Elementary Public Kindergarten 90 98 91.80% 2 2% 0 0.0% 2 2.0% 2 2.0% 2 2.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Soddy Elementary Public Kindergarten 69 75 92.00% 1 1.30% 1 1.3% 1 1.3% 1 1.3% 2 2.7%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Spring Creek Elementary Public Kindergarten 85 95 89.50% 0 0% 0 0.0% 4 4.2% 1 1.1% 5 5.3%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Thrasher Elementary Public Kindergarten 75 79 94.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 3.8% 0 0.0% 1 1.3%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Tommie F. Brown Academy Public Kindergarten 54 54 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Wallace A. Smith Elementary Public Kindergarten 109 111 98.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 2 1.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Westview Elementary Public Kindergarten 98 101 97.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 2.0% 1 1.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Wolftever Creek Elementary Public Kindergarten 83 90 92.20% 1 1.10% 0 0.0% 3 3.3% 1 1.1% 2 2.2%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hamilton County Woodmore Elementary Public Kindergarten 43 53 81.10% 1 1.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 5 9.4% 3 5.7%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Avondale Seventh-day Adventist School Avondale Seventh-day Adventist School Private Kindergarten 7 9 77.80% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 11.1% 1 11.1%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Boyd-Buchanan School Boyd-Buchanan School Private Kindergarten 57 58 98.30% 1 1.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Chattanooga Christian School Chattanooga Christian School Private Kindergarten 55 56 98.20% 1 1.80% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Grace Baptist Academy Grace Baptist Academy Private Kindergarten 28 29 96.60% 1 3.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Hickory Valley Christian School Hickory Valley Christian School Private Kindergarten 9 13 69.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 4 30.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Marty's Center Marty's Center Private Kindergarten 5 5 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Silverdale Baptist Academy Silverdale Baptist Academy Private Kindergarten 58 61 95.10% 1 1.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 2 3.3%
Fall 2018 Hamilton Siskin Early Learning Center Siskin Early Learning Center Private Kindergarten 3 4 75.00% 0 0% 1 25.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton St. Jude School St. Jude School Private Kindergarten 30 30 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton St. Nicholas School St. Nicholas School Private Kindergarten 21 21 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hamilton St. Peter's Episcopal School St. Peter's Episcopal School Private Kindergarten 26 29 89.70% 3 10.30% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hancock Hancock County Hancock County Elementary Public Kindergarten 71 77 92.20% 1 1.30% 1 1.3% 0 0.0% 2 2.6% 2 2.6%
Fall 2018 Hardeman Hardeman County Bolivar Elementary Public Kindergarten 100 100 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardeman Hardeman County Grand Junction Elementary Public Kindergarten 26 26 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardeman Hardeman County Hornsby Elementary Public Kindergarten 13 13 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardeman Hardeman County Middleton Elementary Public Kindergarten 54 56 96.40% 2 3.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardeman Hardeman County Toone Elementary Public Kindergarten 24 25 96.00% 1 4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardeman Hardeman County Whiteville Elementary Public Kindergarten 27 28 96.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 3.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardin Hardin County East Hardin Elementary Public Kindergarten 63 65 96.90% 1 1.50% 0 0.0% 1 1.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardin Hardin County Northside Elementary Public Kindergarten 64 67 95.50% 3 4.50% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardin Hardin County Parris South Elementary Public Kindergarten 61 64 95.30% 2 3.10% 0 0.0% 1 1.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardin Hardin County Pickwick Southside School Public Kindergarten 27 27 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardin Hardin County West Hardin Elementary Public Kindergarten 32 33 97.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 3.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardin Savannah Christian Academy Savannah Christian Academy Private Kindergarten 13 13 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hardin Sheltering Tree Ranch Sheltering Tree Ranch Private Kindergarten 2 2 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Bulls Gap School Public Kindergarten 27 29 93.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 6.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Carter's Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 49 49 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Church Hill Elementary Public Kindergarten 62 64 96.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 3.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Clinch School Public Kindergarten 8 10 80.00% 2 20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Joseph Rogers Primary School Public Kindergarten 98 103 95.10% 2 1.90% 0 0.0% 3 2.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Keplar Elementary Public Kindergarten 11 11 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Mcpheeter's Bend Elementary Public Kindergarten 17 18 94.40% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 5.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Mooresburg Elementary Public Kindergarten 23 25 92.00% 1 4% 0 0.0% 1 4.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Mt Carmel Elementary Public Kindergarten 38 38 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County St Clair Elementary Public Kindergarten 33 34 97.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Surgoinsville Elementary Public Kindergarten 70 75 93.30% 3 4% 0 0.0% 2 2.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hawkins Hawkins County Rogersville Elementary Public Kindergarten 77 81 95.10% 3 3.70% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Haywood Haywood County Anderson Early Childhood Public Kindergarten 194 204 95.10% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 7 3.4% 3 1.5%
Fall 2018 Henderson Henderson County Bargerton Elementary Public Kindergarten 21 23 91.30% 2 8.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henderson Henderson County Beaver Elementary Public Kindergarten 28 29 96.60% 1 3.40% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henderson Henderson County Pin Oak Elementary Public Kindergarten 29 32 90.60% 1 3.10% 2 6.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henderson Henderson County Scotts Hill Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 35 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henderson Henderson County South Haven Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 37 94.60% 1 2.70% 0 0.0% 1 2.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henderson Henderson County South Side Elementary Public Kindergarten 37 38 97.40% 1 2.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henderson Henderson County Westover Elementary Public Kindergarten 55 55 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henderson Lexington Paul G. Caywood Elementary Public Kindergarten 92 98 93.90% 4 4.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.0% 1 1.0%
Fall 2018 Henry Henry County Dorothy And Noble Harrelson School Public Kindergarten 45 46 97.80% 1 2.20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henry Henry County Henry Elementary Public Kindergarten 47 47 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henry Henry County Lakewood Elementary Public Kindergarten 92 96 95.80% 4 4.20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Henry Paris W G Rhea Elementary Public Kindergarten 174 176 98.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 1.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hickman Hickman County Centerville Elementary Public Kindergarten 105 111 94.60% 3 2.70% 0 0.0% 3 2.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Hickman Hickman County East Hickman Elementary Public Kindergarten 125 130 96.20% 2 1.50% 1 0.8% 2 1.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Houston Houston County Erin Elementary Public Kindergarten 51 56 91.10% 4 7.10% 0 0.0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Houston Houston County Tennessee Ridge Elementary Public Kindergarten 37 38 97.40% 1 2.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Humphreys Humphreys County Lakeview Elementary Public Kindergarten 28 28 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Humphreys Humphreys County Mc Ewen Elementary Public Kindergarten 66 70 94.30% 0 0% 0 0.0% 4 5.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Humphreys Humphreys County Waverly Elementary Public Kindergarten 117 123 95.10% 1 0.80% 0 0.0% 2 1.6% 1 0.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jackson Jackson County Dodson Branch Elementary Public Kindergarten 26 30 86.70% 1 3.30% 0 0.0% 1 3.3% 1 3.3% 1 3.3%
Fall 2018 Jackson Jackson County Gainesboro Elementary Public Kindergarten 75 82 91.50% 0 0% 1 1.2% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jackson West Tennessee School For the Deaf West Tennessee School For Deaf Public Kindergarten 1 1 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jefferson Jefferson County Dandridge Elementary Public Kindergarten 77 82 93.90% 3 3.70% 0 0.0% 1 1.2% 1 1.2% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jefferson Jefferson County Jefferson Elementary Public Kindergarten 56 57 98.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jefferson Jefferson County Mount Horeb Elementary School Public Kindergarten 90 93 96.80% 0 0% 1 1.1% 2 2.2% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jefferson Jefferson County New Market Elementary Public Kindergarten 46 48 95.80% 2 4.20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jefferson Jefferson County Piedmont Elementary Public Kindergarten 55 60 91.70% 1 1.70% 0 0.0% 2 3.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jefferson Jefferson County Rush Strong Elementary Public Kindergarten 42 46 91.30% 2 4.30% 0 0.0% 2 4.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jefferson Jefferson County Talbott Elementary Public Kindergarten 38 41 92.70% 2 4.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 2.4% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Jefferson Jefferson County White Pine Elementary Public Kindergarten 80 84 95.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 2.4% 1 1.2% 1 1.2%
Fall 2018 Johnson Johnson County Doe Elementary Public Kindergarten 12 12 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Johnson Johnson County Laurel Elementary Public Kindergarten 11 12 91.70% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 8.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Johnson Johnson County Mountain City Elementary Public Kindergarten 57 58 98.30% 1 1.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Johnson Johnson County Roan Creek Elementary Public Kindergarten 52 53 98.10% 0 0% 1 1.9% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Johnson Johnson County Shady Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 5 5 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County A L Lotts Elementary Public Kindergarten 162 168 96.40% 2 1.20% 0 0.0% 4 2.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Adrian Burnett Elementary Public Kindergarten 95 100 95.00% 1 1% 0 0.0% 4 4.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Amherst Elementary School Public Kindergarten 97 107 90.70% 5 4.70% 1 0.9% 4 3.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Ball Camp Elementary Public Kindergarten 80 84 95.20% 2 2.40% 0 0.0% 2 2.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Bearden Elementary Public Kindergarten 57 60 95.00% 2 3.30% 0 0.0% 1 1.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Beaumont Elementary/Magnet Public Kindergarten 91 99 91.90% 1 1% 1 1.0% 6 6.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Belle Morris Elementary Public Kindergarten 68 70 97.10% 2 2.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Blue Grass Elementary Public Kindergarten 95 100 95.00% 2 2% 1 1.0% 2 2.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Bonny Kate Elementary Public Kindergarten 38 42 90.50% 2 4.80% 0 0.0% 2 4.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Brickey Mccloud Elementary Public Kindergarten 152 166 91.60% 11 6.60% 2 1.2% 1 0.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Carter Elementary Public Kindergarten 69 72 95.80% 1 1.40% 1 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Cedar Bluff Elementary Public Kindergarten 174 188 92.60% 7 3.70% 0 0.0% 7 3.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Christenberry Elementary Public Kindergarten 70 74 94.60% 3 4.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Copper Ridge Elementary Public Kindergarten 77 80 96.30% 2 2.50% 0 0.0% 1 1.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Corryton Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 36 97.20% 0 0% 0 0.0% 1 2.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Dogwood Elementary Public Kindergarten 84 85 98.80% 1 1.20% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County East Knox Elementary Public Kindergarten 68 70 97.10% 0 0% 1 1.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Emerald Academy Public Kindergarten 58 58 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Farragut Primary Public Kindergarten 297 317 93.70% 11 3.50% 0 0.0% 9 2.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Fountain City Elementary Public Kindergarten 50 52 96.20% 2 3.80% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Gap Creek Elementary Public Kindergarten 14 14 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Gibbs Elementary Public Kindergarten 117 122 95.90% 4 3.30% 0 0.0% 1 0.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Green Magnet Math And Science Academy Public Kindergarten 63 68 92.60% 2 2.90% 0 0.0% 2 2.9% 0 0.0% 1 1.5%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Halls Elementary Public Kindergarten 105 110 95.50% 2 1.80% 0 0.0% 3 2.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Hardin Valley Elementary Public Kindergarten 167 181 92.30% 12 6.60% 1 0.6% 1 0.6% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Inskip Elementary Public Kindergarten 70 73 95.90% 0 0% 0 0.0% 3 4.1% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Karns Elementary Public Kindergarten 186 202 92.10% 7 3.50% 0 0.0% 7 3.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Maynard Elementary Public Kindergarten 26 26 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Mooreland Heights Elementary Public Kindergarten 69 71 97.20% 2 2.80% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Mt Olive Elementary Public Kindergarten 34 36 94.40% 1 2.80% 0 0.0% 1 2.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County New Hopewell Elementary Public Kindergarten 42 42 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Northshore Elementary School Public Kindergarten 133 137 97.10% 2 1.50% 1 0.7% 1 0.7% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Norwood Elementary Public Kindergarten 72 74 97.30% 2 2.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Pleasant Ridge Elementary Public Kindergarten 56 57 98.20% 0 0% 1 1.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Pond Gap Elementary Public Kindergarten 55 57 96.50% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 3.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Powell Elementary Public Kindergarten 113 123 91.90% 4 3.30% 2 1.6% 4 3.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Ritta Elementary Public Kindergarten 84 88 95.50% 2 2.30% 0 0.0% 2 2.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Rocky Hill Elementary Public Kindergarten 116 119 97.50% 2 1.70% 0 0.0% 1 0.8% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Sam E. Hill Primary School Public Kindergarten 47 50 94.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 2 4.0% 1 2.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Technology Academy Public Kindergarten 73 80 91.30% 1 1.30% 0 0.0% 5 6.3% 1 1.3% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Sequoyah Elementary Public Kindergarten 81 84 96.40% 1 1.20% 0 0.0% 2 2.4% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Shannondale Elementary Public Kindergarten 66 69 95.70% 2 2.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 1 1.4%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County South Knox Elementary Public Kindergarten 27 30 90.00% 2 6.70% 0 0.0% 1 3.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Spring Hill Elementary Public Kindergarten 73 73 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Sterchi Elementary Public Kindergarten 77 80 96.30% 1 1.30% 0 0.0% 2 2.5% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County Sunnyview Primary Public Kindergarten 66 71 93.00% 2 2.80% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 3 4.2% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County West Haven Elementary Public Kindergarten 61 62 98.40% 1 1.60% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County West Hills Elementary Public Kindergarten 105 116 90.50% 4 3.40% 2 1.7% 5 4.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Knox County West View Elementary Public Kindergarten 35 41 85.40% 2 4.90% 1 2.4% 3 7.3% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Tennessee School For the Deaf Tennessee Elementary School For Deaf Public Kindergarten 4 4 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Tennessee School For the Deaf Tennessee School For The Deaf Nashville Public Kindergarten 1 1 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Cedar Springs Weekday School Cedar Springs Weekday School Private Kindergarten 14 15 93.30% 1 6.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Christian Academy of Knoxville Christian Academy of Knoxville Private Kindergarten 34 35 97.10% 1 2.90% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Concord Christian School Concord Christian School Private Kindergarten 47 49 95.90% 2 4.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Garden Montessori School Garden Montessori School Private Kindergarten 8 10 80.00% 1 10% 0 0.0% 1 10.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Giving Tree Montessori Giving Tree Montessori Private Kindergarten 5 6 83.30% 1 16.70% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Grace Christian Academy Grace Christian Academy Private Kindergarten 47 48 97.90% 1 2.10% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0%
Fall 2018 Knox Montessori Internationale School of East Tennessee Montessori Internationale School of East Tennessee Private Kindergarten 5 5 100.00% 0 0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0