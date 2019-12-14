Some experts concerned as vaccine rates fall in Virginia, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — When he’s gone on medical relief trips to South America, Dr. Grat Correll said he’s seen kids die almost every day, many of them from vaccine-preventable diseases like diphtheria or polio.
Correll, a physician of 25 years, said parents often asked him to vaccinate their children, but he couldn’t — they didn’t have the means to safely store vaccines or administer them. However, as a family physician in Bristol, Tennessee — where vaccines are in ample supply — he said he’s seen a disturbing trend over the last decade: more parents either refuse to vaccinate their children or are skeptical about doing so.
The medical community across the U.S. is concerned about growth in the number of children whose parents choose not to vaccinate, Correll said, and with increasing numbers of measles cases over the last several years, the concern has only deepened.
“We thought measles would go the way of smallpox, which only exists in two research laboratories now, but because of parents not vaccinating their children there’s been a reemergence,” Correll said.
As of Dec. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 1,276 cases of measles in 31 states for 2019, the most cases since 1992. One case was confirmed in Virginia and five in Tennessee.
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, medical director for the Tennessee Department of Health’s Immunization Program, said vaccination rates of kindergartners are starting to become a real concern.
At the start of the 2018-19 school year, the percentage of adequately immunized kindergartners in the state had dropped to 94.7% from 95.2% at the start of the previous school year. She said 95% is the threshold for “herd immunity,” the point at which enough people are vaccinated so that those with compromised immune systems are protected.
While the percentages of fully immunized kindergartners in Virginia has also dropped somewhat over the last decade, state officials are not concerned yet, said Marshall Vogt, division epidemiologist for the Virginia Department of Health. Across Virginia, the percentage of fully vaccinated kindergartners remained around 97% for the last few years, according to VDH’s Student Immunization Surveys.
But in the last 10 years, both states saw a clear increase in the number of kindergartners who started the school year exempt from their state’s vaccination requirements, a Bristol Herald Courier analysis of Tennessee health department’s Kindergarten Immunization Compliance Assessments, the Virginia health department’s Student Immunization Surveys and CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports showed.
Though children are generally required to have all their shots before entering kindergarten, both Tennessee and Virginia exempt children for medical or religious reasons. In both states, for a child to become religiously exempt, all parents need to do is sign an affidavit that states vaccinating would violate their, or their child’s, religious beliefs. And in both states, while the percentages of children who enter kindergarten partially or completely unvaccinated for medical reasons have remained constant over the last decade, there has been a spike in the percentage of children not fully vaccinated for religious reasons.
At the start of the 2016-17 school year, 1.1% of enrolled Tennessee kindergartners had religious exemptions. But by the start of the 2018-19 school year, it had increased to 1.7%, data from the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report and TDH’s Kindergarten Immunization Compliance Assessments revealed.
However, there were specific counties and schools where the percentages of religious exemptions were higher. Grundy County was the highest with 6.7% kindergartners religiously exempt at the start of the 2018-19 school year. Sullivan County’s percentage was lower than the state’s at 1.5%, and many nearby counties were lower.
Across Virginia, Vogt said there was an increase of kindergartners entering schools not fully vaccinated due to religious exemptions, from 0.66% in fall 2008 to 1.2% in fall 2018. The state health department did not look at rates in all the schools and counties in the state.
But data from the Student Immunization Surveys shows that in fall 2018, many counties and cities, particularly in the northwestern and eastern parts of the state, had percentages of religious exemptions higher than the state.
As with the rest of the state, the percentage of religiously exempt kindergartners in Southwest Virginia grew over the past decade but was lower than most other regions. In fall 2018, Bristol City Public Schools’ rate was higher than the state’s at 2.5%, but only four out of 159 kindergartners were reported with religious exemptions.
Darlene Backer, coordinating nurse for Bristol, Virginia schools, said overall they don’t have many children who are exempt, and the school system’s nursing staff informs parents of the importance of immunization.
Vogt said he believes the growth in religious exemptions in Virginia is two-fold. First, disinformation and negative news have shaken trust in vaccines, and some parents may want more research and information and their hesitancy leads them to opt out, he said.
It’s fair to say that Tennessee’s religious exemption rules are easy to exploit, but Fiscus said she recognizes some parents who opt out do so for true religious reasons.
She thinks the rise in distrust of vaccines and unvaccinated children is in ways a failure by scientists to inform people of their effectiveness and safety. Global immunization campaigns have proved the effectiveness of vaccines and saved billions of lives, she said. In the 20th century, smallpox was eradicated and polio and diphtheria have been effectively eliminated in all except a handful of countries.
However, Correll said the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns in the U.S. may have contributed to the increase in people not vaccinating. The parents he interacted with in South America understood the risk, but in the U.S., where the risks of contracting diseases like polio are now basically nonexistent, it’s out of sight, out of mind for many.
The threat of easily communicable and vaccine-preventable diseases is on the mind of some, though. Children with immune deficiency disorders, pediatric cancer or brain tumors cannot be vaccinated, and these children rely on herd immunity to protect them.
Kingston Baker, 8, a second grader at Holston View Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee, is one of these kids. In February 2018, he was diagnosed with leukemia and received a bone marrow transplant in June 2018 that saved his life but severely compromised his immune system, said his mother, Katelyn Baker.
“It wiped out all his shots. We had a 7-year-old with a newborn baby’s immune system,” she said.
Kingston had to wait a year before he could be vaccinated again, and he was not allowed to go to school. And while he’s back at Holston View and getting caught up on his shots, he has only received all the shots a typical 15-month-old baby would. His mother added that if there’s an outbreak of flu or something else, she would have to home-school him temporarily.
“He’s back in school and around other kids, but he could still catch so many things, so that’s why I’m like ‘please vaccinate your kids’ to other parents,” Baker said.
On a communitywide level, herd immunity also protects the elderly, very young infants and adults with immune disorders or those undergoing cancer treatments, according to the CDC.
The future
Public health officials, doctors and lawmakers are looking for a way to improve vaccinations rates. In a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the CDC states that measles outbreaks in states with high overall MMR coverage, such as New York, during 2019 highlights the need for public health agencies to look at vaccination coverage at the local levels so pockets with high numbers of unvaccinated children can be identified. In 25 states, unvaccinated children who attend school through grace periods or provisional enrollment outnumber those with exemptions, and efforts should be made by state agencies to work with schools to lower provisional enrollments, according to the report.
In attempts to increase the number of children vaccinated, some states have stopped allowing religious and other nonmedical exemptions. In June, the state of New York banned religious exemptions following major outbreaks of measles in New York City and Rockland County earlier this year.
Fiscus said it’s unlikely any law that seeks to limit religious freedom would go over well in Tennessee.
Fiona Godlee, editor-in-chief of the medical journal BMJ, wrote in June that to restore public trust in vaccinations, efforts should be focused on science, education, access, civil discourse and debate rather than coercion or censoring speech.
But many public health officials, researchers and physicians have said combating misinformation is a challenge. Correll said that he has little, if any, luck changing the minds of parents once they have decided to not vaccinate. He added that there’s an increasing trend of doctors refusing to accept or treat unvaccinated patients, out of concern for other patients and potential legal liability.
Correll said he does not refuse to treat children if they’re not vaccinated, but generally he tells the parents that his opinion and theirs are so divergent it would be best for them to get health care elsewhere.