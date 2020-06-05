The police chief of Abingdon suddenly retired Friday after a social media post, which he described as “satirical,” surfaced Friday regarding a 2nd Amendment rally.
Tony Sullivan, who was named the town’s police chief in 2002, submitted a letter to Town Manager James Morani on Friday. In the letter, which Sullivan provided to the Bristol Herald Courier, he said a resident had contacted him regarding a social media post he made on Jan. 20, 2020, the date of the 2nd Amendment protest in Richmond.
The resident told Sullivan that he was displeased with the post and shared it to several other social media accounts.
Sullivan said that the weeks leading up to the protest were filled with rhetoric from all sides. The protest was considered by some as a 2nd Amendment rally and by others as a white supremacist rally.
“I believe that God created each of us, and we are all equal,” said Sullivan, who also quoted a passage from Galatians in the Bible.
Sullivan said he believes that injustice is injustice no matter who commits it and lawlessness is always lawlessness.
“It knows no gender, race, religion or creed,” Sullivan said. “I have spent the past 32 years in law enforcement practicing this.”
Sullivan said the Richmond event was not a white supremacy event.
“It was a rally to defend the perceived abuses of the government as related to the 2nd Amendment,” Sullivan wrote. “It was attended by people from all over the country.”
He said the pre-labeling of attendees as white supremacists led the satirical nature of the post.
“If this post is offensive, I sincerely apologize,” Sullivan said. “The intention was that everything is not as labeled. We are all people and we all have the same rights under God and the Constitution; no matter the label that others affix to us. As for standing in the community, some will accept this explanation, and others will not.”
Sullivan said there have been “good things” that have been accomplished in Abingdon and that the portrait that “some people are attempting to paint is untrue.”
He added that he apologizes if he has damaged the credibility of the agency and reputation of the community.
“White supremacists from across the country descended upon Richmond today, many of them armed,” Sullivan wrote in the Jan. 20 post.
He proceeded the post by listing six things that the country “learned” about white supremacy.
“White supremacists can assemble peacefully,” he wrote in the post.
Morani declined to comment on the matter except to confirm that Sullivan had retired.
Lt. Jon Holbrook has been appointed Abingdon’s acting chief of police, Morani said. Holbrook has over 16 years of service with the town.
Holbrook has served the department as a patrol officer, accreditation manager, police academy instructor and a member of the Highlands Regional Crash Team, which investigates serious crashes across the region.
Holbrook was promoted to lieutenant in 2016. When Sullivan served as interim town manager in 2018, Holbrook served as interim chief of police.
