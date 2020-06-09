A Smyth County man won $777,777 from a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release.
Allen Shelton, a Sugar Grove resident, played a Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket to win the top prize.
Shelton told the lottery he plans to use the winnings for his family and possibly purchase a new truck.
The odds of winning the top prize in the Lucky 7s Multiplier game are 1 in 734,400, the release states.
The lottery said there are three other top prizes left to be claimed.
