Allen Shelton

Allen Shelton won the top $777,777 prize in the Virginia Lottery's Lucky 7s Multiplier game. 

A Smyth County man won $777,777 from a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release.

Allen Shelton, a Sugar Grove resident, played a Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket to win the top prize.

Shelton told the lottery he plans to use the winnings for his family and possibly purchase a new truck.

The odds of winning the top prize in the Lucky 7s Multiplier game are 1 in 734,400, the release states.

The lottery said there are three other top prizes left to be claimed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments