Smyth County officials issued a boil water notice Wednesday due to a break in the water main in Saltville that resulted in a water outage.

Affected areas include Pleasant Heights, Midway, Hillcrest Circle, Valley Road, Possum Hollow Road, Page Town Road, Old Quarry Road, Mountain Road and Brandy Lane, according to a post on the county government’s Facebook page.

Until further notice, consumers in the Midway/Pleasant Heights Waterworks and Smyth County Water Department service area should “bring their drinking water to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption,” the post stated.

Boiled water should be used for activities involving potential consumption – like preparing beverages, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation – but is not required for activities that don’t involve ingestion, like bathing or washing clothes, according to the post.

More information is available from the Smyth County Water and Sewer Department at 121 Bagley Circle, Suite 113, Marion, Virginia 24354 and (276) 706-8329.

