CHILHOWIE, Va. — The Interstate 81 bridge over Whitetop Road in Smyth County will be dedicated on Friday in honor of the late Virginia State Trooper Lucas B. Dowell, who was fatally shot in February while in the line of duty. Local and state officials, law enforcement, family and friends will gather in Chilhowie for a dedication ceremony, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

Dowell, a Chilhowie native and 4-year member of the department, died Feb. 4 when he was shot and killed while assisting with a search warrant on a narcotics arrest operation in Cumberland County. After graduating from the Virginia State Police Academy in 2014, his assignments included work in VSP’s Appomattox Division offices and the division’s tactical team, the release stated.

The public is welcomed to attend the ceremony, which will take place 2 p.m. Friday at Chilhowie Christian Church at 172 Apple Valley Road.

tdodson@bristolnews.com

