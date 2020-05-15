SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. — A small plane crash has been reported near the Hawkins County Airport.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office reported Friday afternoon that deputies were on scene near the airport, which is located in the Surgoinsville area. They ask the public to use caution if travel is necessary in the area.

The Sheriff's Office said it would not release any additional information. Other information would be released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

