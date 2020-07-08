BRISTOL, Tenn. - A dozen people who live or work at the Christian Care Center of Bristol have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release the facility issued Wednesday.

The 12 cases include six residents and six staff members at the Bristol, Tennessee nursing home.

The case numbers shared Wednesday are updated totals that include previously–released figures of four residents and one employee testing positive, said Jennifer Skaggs, the facility’s executive director.

Of the six residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, two are in isolation and four have been hospitalized, according to the release.  

All staff members who tested positive are currently self-quarantining at home.

Tests of other residents and staff have yielded negative results, according to the release.

“We remain vigilant against this wicked virus afflicting our nation and local community. We covet your prayers and support as we all face this worldwide pandemic,” the facility said in the release.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic due to their congregate nature and the fact that many residents - like older adults with underlying medical conditions - are at a higher risk of developing severe illness from the virus.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments