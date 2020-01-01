Six months after online sports betting became legal in Tennessee, state lottery officials are still finalizing the rules governing how licensees will operate.
A public comment period on the draft sports gaming regulations — which were first released in November — is still underway, and the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council will meet later this month. But until a final set of standards is adopted, it’s unclear when players can expect to place their first bets.
Tennessee’s nascent sports betting industry will be confined to online platforms, meaning consumers will only be able to place bets via mobile devices and computers. The Tennessee Sports Gaming Act, passed by state legislators last spring, did not legalize physical gambling locations.
That act broadly laid out what sports betting will look like in the Volunteer State. Among the rules: Players must be at least 21 years of age and physically present in the state in order to place a bet, operators will need to pay an annual $750,000 licensing fee, and the state will impose a 20% tax on licensees’ adjusted gross income.
The law also banned certain types of bets, like wagers on injuries and penalties and in-game proposition bets for collegiate sports. This means you can’t bet on the performance or nonperformance of a team or an individual participant in a college sporting event.
Tasked with regulating the sports betting industry, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. developed a set of draft rules and regulations for licensees earlier this year and publicly released the 47-page document in November.
The draft regulations cover topics like the review process for license applications, geo-location systems, a “responsible gaming plan” from each applicant, insurance requirements and financial reporting.
But various gaming industry experts have published criticism of the rules in recent weeks, drawing particular attention to a pair of proposed regulations.
One requirement would limit an operator’s annual aggregate payouts to 85%, meaning the operator would have to keep or “hold” 15% of total wagers made each year. Sportsbook usually have much lower holds of around 5%, so some observers fear this could lead to players in Tennessee facing lower odds than they might in other states, according to Casino.org, which tracks gaming regulation.
Another part of the draft regulations that drew some concern from the industry involves parlay wagering, which combines multiple individual wagers into one bet and depends on winning all of those wagers together.
The debate centers around whether a parlay should be considered a loss if one leg of the parlay results in a tie. Sportsbooks often don’t consider ties to be a loss and readjust the rest of the wager to exclude that leg from the parlay, but Tennessee’s rules would require a parlay to be considered a loss in the event of a tie. Some critics said this would clash with industry standards.
Jennifer Roberts, the Tennessee Lottery’s director of sports gaming regulation, responded to some of these critiques on Twitter in December by encouraging people to submit comments on the regulations through the lottery website.
The public has until Jan. 6 at 11:59 p.m. CDT to send in comments at www.tnlottery.com/sports-gaming/comments. A copy of the state law and draft license rules are also available on the website.
Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council — a body that advises the lottery on best practices for sports wagering and offers administrative and technical assistance — is scheduled to meet at noon CDT Jan. 14 in Nashville.
It’s still unclear when these regulations may ultimately be adopted. A lottery spokeswoman didn’t return a call this week inquiring about the process heading into 2020, and officials haven’t made any promises about whether online sports betting may be up in time for the Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 2.
“We are working on rules and regulations and then applications, but have no set time for launch at this time,” Roberts wrote in a tweet on Dec. 15, responding to someone asking about the Super Bowl.
