BRISTOL, Tenn. — In his more than 30 years in education, Tom Sisk has been a special education teacher, coach, principal and superintendent, but he said his focus has always been on the children.
The 54-year-old, who is superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama, is positioned to take over as director of Bristol Tennessee’s school system. The Board of Education will meet in a called session at 6 tonight to approve his contract. A start date has not been confirmed by the board.
Sisk grew up in Mineral County, West Virginia, where his father was a laborer at a paper mill and his mother stayed at home. He worked his way through high school framing houses for his uncle, and he was the first in his family to get a college degree.
“I like to point out the fact that education can be a ticket out of poverty, and I’m a strong believer in it, and that’s why I’ve been 32 years in it,” Sisk said.
He describes himself as an avid outdoorsman who loves hiking and shooting sports. He said he wears hearing aids because he spent too much time shooting without hearing protection. Sisk has also been involved with the Boy Scouts for 42 years and is excited to get involved with Scout programs in Bristol.
Along with his decades of experience in education, he has multiple degrees and qualifications in special education, administration, leadership, education law, and he has participated in the exclusive Harvard Institute for Superintendents. He’s held many positions at school systems in Virginia and Alabama, but he said his work in special education was among the most impactful.
While growing up, he said his parent’s friends had children with disabilities, and his connection to them led him to pursue degrees in special education. He also volunteered with Special Olympics, which gave him a deeper understanding of children with disabilities and the challenges they face.
“It was extremely rewarding,” Sisk said. “Those kids have my heart. My thing is I care about kids, all kids.”
Sisk also said he is a proponent of using technology in innovative ways and highlighted an instance in Limestone County when they helped a child with an autoimmune disorder be present and interact in the classroom without actually being there by using a remote control robot.
He also supports career and technical education. During his Sept. 16 public interview, Sisk talked about how Limestone County Schools, under his leadership, implemented a technical education and training program, which now has about 2,000 kids enrolled in about 25 programs.
Sisk describes his leadership style as delegating when possible rather than micromanaging, but he added that he takes a hands-on approach when it comes to his presence in the schools. Last year, he said he made about 800 classroom visits to interact with teachers and students. And he holds monthly meetings with a community advisory council, a student senate, a teacher advisory council, a support advisory council and a principal advisory board.
Bret McGill, a member of the Limestone County Board of Education who was chairman of the board when Sisk was hired, said he has done an incredible job. He said Sisk oversaw major building renovations encompassing more than 1 million square feet of instruction space and school construction.
Another Limestone County Board member, Charles Shoulders, said the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education should be commended for selecting Sisk as their next director of schools. He said under Sisk’s leadership Limestone County’s dual enrollment numbers increased and graduation rates are at an all-time high.
And Edward Winter with the Limestone County Board said Sisk was forward-thinking in his role as superintendent and instrumental in many needed changes.
Dealing with controversy
Sisk also weathered some controversy as superintendent of Limestone County Schools.
In July 2018 he received a letter of reprimand from the Limestone County Board of Education for failing to follow Alabama’s nepotism laws during the hiring of his daughter as a special education teacher. Sisk removed himself from the decision-making process, but in doing so did not follow the correct legal procedure. The board rescinded his daughter’s employment, and Sisk was issued the letter of reprimand.
“I was held accountable; we moved forward,” Sisk said.
In March 2018, Sisk and Limestone County Schools became caught up in another controversy when a principal of a county high school on a one-year probationary contract was placed on paid leave following complaints against him from 23 of the school’s 26 teachers.
“This was an individual who interviewed very well, came in and started immediately creating some issues,” Sisk said. “We tried to coach him up, tried to help him through it. I couldn’t get through to him.”
The Alabama Conference of the NAACP, some students, parents and other members of the community protested the actions of Sisk and the school system as racist because the principal is black. Wilbert Woodruff, president of the Limestone County branch of the NAACP even called for Sisk to be fired on more than one occasion.
There was an investigation, and the school board terminated the principal’s probationary contract without offering a new one.
Sisk said the NAACP’s accusations of racism weren’t based in fact. He added that Limestone County Schools has more diverse employees under his direction and as evidence pointed to a commendation the school system received during the last school year from the Alabama Association of School Boards for its efforts to recruit future teachers, particularly teachers of color and male teachers, from the existing student population.
“In my role as superintendent I made some people unhappy, but I always did what I thought was best for kids,” Sisk said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.