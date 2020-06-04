BIG CREEK, Va. — Federal, state and local law enforcement officials removed a “significant amount” of explosives Thursday from a home outside Richlands that were discovered after its resident suffered injuries he claimed were caused in a lawn mower accident.
Some residents of Holy Road were asked to leave their homes, but they were expected to be able to return late Thursday or today, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
The FBI, Virginia State Police and Tazewell County sheriff’s deputies were on scene for about 40 hours by late Thursday.
“As a precaution, residents have been evacuated as you are aware, and law enforcement are addressing items of concern. This remains an active investigation and there is no further information that can be released at this time,” according to a statement from Dee Rybiski, spokeswoman for the FBI in Richmond.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said citizens would notice a large law enforcement presence and could experience traffic delays and power outages in the surrounding area, including Jewell Ridge Road.
The safety precautions were due to law enforcement finding combustible and explosive material inside and outside the house, according to the statement.
A medical call Tuesday led Tazewell County officials to the house, according to Maj. Harold Heatley of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
The male caller said a lawn mower accident caused his injuries. But Heatley said emergency room doctors at Clinch Valley Medical Center did not believe the injuries came from a lawn mower accident and alerted law enforcement.
Doctors said the injuries could have come from explosives. Heatley said all close neighbors have been questioned, and all said they heard nothing.
A helicopter flew the injured man, who has not been identified, to Roanoke for treatment. Heatley said his injuries are significant.
The major said there was a large amount of explosives and explosive material in the house. Authorities have not said what type of explosives were found, but Heatley said they were extremely volatile.
By 3 p.m. Thursday, the first load of explosives was removed from the house.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt said robots were used to move them from the second story of the house to the outside and they were loaded into the state explosives hauler. Police and EMS from Richlands escorted the truck to the town’s firing range in the Lake Park section of Richlands.
The road was closed for more than two hours waiting for the material to be moved. It was the first of several loads and Hieatt said law enforcement would be on the scene into today. He said there was a lot of evidence in the house.
The incident that resulted in the injuries happened on the second story of the house, according to the authorities, and no windows were blown out, leading them to believe the blast may have been muffled.
Hieatt said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Abingdon would file potential charges in the case. Officers did not speculate on how the owner planned to use the explosives. The Virginia State Police were working with the Sheriff’s Office on possible motives.
Hieatt said computers in the home would be seized and checked for evidence.
Norfolk Southern Railroad officials said their track, which runs behind the property, would not reopen in the immediate future. After consulting with Appalachian Power and the town of Richlands, the officers decided not to shut off electrical service in the area.
