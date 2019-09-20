911 service was restored in Dickenson County on Friday afternoon following an outage, according to a Facebook post from the county sheriff's office. 

On Friday morning, the office announced that a regional wireless 911 phone outage was affecting the county and that Verizon was responding to the situation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments