Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 500 AM EST FRIDAY. * AT 504 PM EST, FLOODING CONTINUED ACROSS THE AREA. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED THAT ROADS CONTINUE TO BE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. WATER WILL BE SLOW TO RECEDE IN MANY LOCATIONS, AND FLOODING WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PROBLEM TONIGHT. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BRISTOL VA, ABINGDON, LEBANON, CLEVELAND VA, GLADE SPRING, HONAKER, ST. PAUL, DAMASCUS, EMORY-MEADOW VIEW AND ROSEDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&