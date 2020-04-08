One southbound lane on Interstate 81 is closed as fire crews respond to a semi-truck leaking fuel, according to a post on the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The incident occurred at mile marker 73.7 southbound and the volunteer fire department is assisting the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, the post reads.

Road debris caused the leak, according to the post, which was published at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials urged motorists in the area to use caution.

