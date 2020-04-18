As overnight storms and heavy rainfall caused the Clinch River to spill over its banks last week, Richlands Police Department officers were busy knocking on doors at 7 a.m. Monday, warning residents of the rising waters.
There was a sense of déjà vu for some in this small town in Tazewell County, which was one of the hardest hit areas when a deluge of rain in February caused dangerous flooding throughout parts of Southwest Virginia.
“Most folks heeded our warning this time a lot better than last,” said Jerry Gilbert, the town’s police chief.
“They were up, they were moving cars, they were moving stuff that they had in their yards. They were prepared for this one.”
The river peaked at 12.7 feet later that morning, exceeding its 10-foot flood stage, according to National Weather Service data. On Feb. 6, the river crested at 14.3 feet, so the recent flooding was not as devastating as the floods that forced about 100 people to evacuate their homes two months prior. No deaths or major injuries were reported during either flooding event.
Floodwaters receded fairly quickly Monday, but between five and 10 people had to be rescued, Gilbert said.
The operations looked a bit different this time around as first responders donned N-95 masks and gloves as protection against the coronavirus that’s rapidly spread across the country.
“It’s stressful,” Gilbert said.
“We’re dealing with the pandemic — you’re trying to keep not only my staff safe and healthy, then you’ve got to be concerned with the public health and safety. You’ve got folks getting displaced and you’ve got folks trying to save them.”
Although the Richlands community saw a major outpouring of support in the aftermath of February’s flood, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has affected the available assistance for those who were recently impacted.
Previously, individuals and community groups donated cleaning products to recovery efforts. The police department hosted a site to collect supplies. Displaced people could stay in a shelter at Richlands Middle School. Church groups volunteered to repair damaged homes.
This time around, the Red Cross still provided emergency relief, but instead of a designated shelter, the group made arrangements to house people at a Super 8 Motel so those who were displaced could still keep physical distance from one another, Gilbert said.
What’s less likely is that affected residents will have volunteers knocking on their doors or that they will receive donated disinfectants, if those can even be found on store shelves amid current shortages.
The police department isn’t able to host a drop-off site for donations due to concerns about keeping staff safe and healthy during the pandemic, Gilbert said.
Reconstruction projects on pause
In addition to constraints on recovering from the most-recent flooding, the coronavirus pandemic curtailed some of the ongoing repairs from February’s floods.
Volunteers from Baptist churches around the state worked on about 70 homes in affected areas of Tazewell County, said Jeff Kinder, the senior pastor at Rosedale Baptist Church in neighboring Russell County. He served as the site director for the Richlands area.
A total of about 95 volunteers — including 35 from outside the area — cleaned the mud out of flood-damaged houses and made a mix of major and minor repairs, Kinder said.
The groups finished the vast majority of their projects, but had to start pulling back their efforts about a month ago due to concerns about the coronavirus and social distancing requirements.
“I can’t ask our volunteers to go out in groups,” Kinder said.
Another big consideration is that “the majority of our workforce is a retired, older population, and of course, those are the ones that are most at risk for the coronavirus,” he added. (Public health officials have warned that older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions may be at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19).
There’s still three homes they need to get back to work on, he said, but those repairs are on hold for now.
As Kinder saw last week’s reports of local flooding, he wondered whether the projects would have been in vain.
“A couple more inches and a lot of these places would have been [damaged], we would have been right back to square one, but just thank God that he spared that. There was a lot of praying going on during that time.”
The February floods and the coronavirus also converged in their impacts on Russell County, according to Jess Powers, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
For example, the floods damaged a sewer pump station in the town of Cleveland. Soon thereafter, the pandemic disrupted supply chains and the county is still waiting to receive the parts necessary for the repairs, he said.
Powers continues to work on data entry, reporting and preparing assessments related to the February floods. His responsibilities have only continued to grow with the pandemic.
In a phone interview, he listed off some of his other duties: hopping on a multitude of conference calls, tracking inventory of personal protective equipment for Russell County, working through issues related to confirmed COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, filing invoices and grant management, among other things.
Powers has to be prepared to shift gears when new situations emerge, such as recent flooding on Monday that he said displaced two families in Russell County.
Powers, who is the only full-time employee in his department, admits that the work can be overwhelming.
“I have about 20 hats on my desk, and I don’t know which one to pick up first,” he said. “That’s typical I think of Southwest Virginia emergency management coordinators.”
Regional costs
February’s catastrophic flooding caused at least $2.6 million in damage in Southwest Virginia, according to state data.
Damage assessments reported to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management include $573,272 in residential damage and $896,784 for Tazewell County. Smaller amounts of $39,800 in residential damage were reported in Buchanan County, $5,002 in residential damage and $8,884 in commercial damage in Dickenson and $38,400 in residential damage in Russell County.
Estimates of public property damage — which VDEM has not yet fully validated — include $230,000 in Buchanan County, $348,825 in Russell, $273,275 in Tazewell and $196,816 in Wise.
Local governments can potentially recoup the costs of public property damage through a state public assistance program, but no such funds have yet been distributed. VDEM is working with localities to submit documentation to validate the costs, according to Danielle Guichard, an agency spokeswoman.
She also said Virginia did not reach a required threshold of $12.01 million in overall costs to be eligible for federal assistance.
No state funding sources are available for private property owners.
Behind some of these figures from the February floods are families who suffered extensive property damage and may not have the necessary funds for repairs, especially amid the ongoing economic downturn.
Powers said he was aware of one family that needed to come up with $5,000 to fix a broken culvert that had washed out and cut them off from their main road. But that’s hard to do if you’re the only person working to support a family of five on $9 to $10 an hour, he said.
“How in the world can you pay for $5,000 worth of damage?” he remarked about the family in that situation.
Asked about how the catastrophic flooding in February, paired with the start of the pandemic in March, affected Richlands, the town’s mayor Paul Crawford said it’s hard to make an assessment at this point in time.
“We’ve shown a lot of resilience from the first flood,” Crawford said.
“We had a lot of help from church groups and local donations and some from the county. Really we didn’t get any federal relief that we thought we would. People are really coming back from that very well, and then this doggone virus hit and that kind of sent us reeling again. I mean we’ve got businesses shut down, especially nonessential businesses, and even the essential businesses are really cut back.”
As the town follows public health recommendations and grows quiet as more people stay home, Gilbert, the Richlands police chief, mourns the disruptions to daily life.
“It’s sad because you know there’s people that want to work and need to work and can’t,” he said.
Still, he said town staff are doing their best to navigate these ongoing challenges.
“It may take a week to get all the mud off our streets and our parking lots and things, but we’ll bounce back,” he said as he looked out his office window to see a man washing a street with a high-pressure hose.
“And same thing about our community — right now we’re dealing with this virus, people not working, people scared to death, I mean conversations, no matter where you go, it’s people terrified.”
Gilbert then recalled the statewide coronavirus death numbers he had seen for Virginia earlier that morning — “scary figures,” he said — and returned to his main point.
“Like I said, we’re resilient, and we bounce back, and we do what we’ve got to do, and if we have another flood next week, we start all over.”
