Weather Alert

...REPLACED WITH A FROST ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE... ...FROST POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING... FROST WILL BE POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT ACROSS SHELTERED VALLEYS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE AS OVERNIGHT LOWS DIP INTO THE MID 30S. FOR THIS REASON, THIS SPS HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FROST ADVISORY. PLEASE SEE THAT PRODUCT FOR MORE DETAILS.