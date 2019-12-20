After dozens of Virginia localities declared themselves as Second Amendment “sanctuaries” in recent weeks, Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an advisory opinion saying these resolutions “have no legal effect.”
Citing requirements in the Virginia Constitution and state code for local governments to follow state law, Herring wrote in his four-page opinion that “these resolutions neither have the force of law nor authorize localities or local constitutional officials to refuse to follow or decline to enforce gun violence prevention measures enacted by the General Assembly.”
The opinion comes as counties, towns and cities throughout the state passed resolutions opposed to gun control laws after November’s legislative elections saw historic wins for Democrats, who will take control of both houses of the Virginia General Assembly in January. Although leaders passing these resolutions have claimed the declarations are mostly symbolic, some resolutions declared an intent that public funds would not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights.
It’s unclear what gun control laws the General Assembly may ultimately pass, but Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a number of bills when he called the legislature back to Richmond for a special session focused on gun violence earlier this year in the wake of a massing shooting in Virginia Beach. Those efforts proved futile when the Republican-controlled legislature quickly adjourned the session.
Northam’s proposed package of bills at the time included: required background checks on all firearm sales, an assault weapons ban, and the creation of an “extreme risk protective order” to allow authorities to temporarily separate a person from firearms if the person poses an immediate threat to themselves or others.
Advocates argue that these kinds of bills will improve safety and reduce gun violence, but the potential for new regulations after Democratic leadership has led more rural and conservative localities to issue Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.
Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, wrote a letter to Herring, a Democrat, earlier this month requesting a formal opinion from the Attorney General’s office to provide guidance to local officials grappling with requests to issue sanctuary resolutions.
“The bills passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the Governor are binding for our entire Commonwealth and its citizens. The legal precedent we would set by allowing communities to selectively ignore those laws at will is alarming and indicative of the same mindset that nearly one hundred and fifty years ago led this country to dissolve into a civil war,” Jones wrote in his request.
In a statement accompanying the public release of the opinion Friday, Herring said, “When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.