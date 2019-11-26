Wise County, Virginia, murder suspect Eric Jones, wanted since his ex-wife was found shot to death on Nov. 27, 2016, could be anywhere around the world, authorities said.
“The Eric Jones case is still very active. Our investigators are continuously working and developing information that could assist in determining Jones' whereabouts,” said Wise County Sheriff-Elect Grant Kilgore.
Jones, 48, has remained at large since the body of Janina Jefferson, 38, was discovered on Nov. 28, 2016, at the town of Appalachia water plant, where she was the operator. The U.S. Marshals Service began working on the case with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 and are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
Where might Jones be?
“Could be in a major city in the U.S., utilizing his contacts to keep him hidden,” Kilgore said. “The possibility exists that he has fled the country to parts unknown.”
The Wise County case has been featured on national television as detectives and Jefferson’s family and friends await Jones’ arrest.
“We still receive tips on Jones' whereabouts on occasion,” Kilgore said. “Each tip is vetted completely, and all available resources utilized to confirm or dismiss the validity of the information.”
Kilgore said he feels certain Jones will be located at some point as the Wise County Sheriff’s Office remains diligent.
“We will continue to vet all information, to develop leads through other investigations that may have a relation to Eric Jones,” Kilgore said.
At the time of Jefferson’s death, Jones was already facing an assault charge after authorities said he strangled the woman.
“The family of Janina Jefferson deserves closure in this case,” Kilgore said. “It is our job to obtain that for them, a task we do not take lightly. We will continue the effort to locate and prosecute Eric Jones for the crimes he committed against the victim, her family and the commonwealth of Virginia.”
Jones is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm during the commission of first-degree murder.
He is also wanted on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant from an attempted murder-for-hire conviction. The conviction stems from a 1998 incident in which Jones conspired to kill three people in Wise County by setting fire to a home, according to indictments.
Anyone with information about Jones is asked to contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3756 or email crimetips@wiseso.net.
