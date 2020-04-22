Darrell Richard Crawford Sr. Booking Photo

Darrell Richard Crawford Sr., 69, of 1201 Weaver Branch Road in Bluff City has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. 

A Bluff City man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after authorities say he shot his adult son and a 7-year-old juvenile.

Darrell Richard Crawford Sr., 69, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after his son, Richard Crawford, 43, and the child were shot while riding a four-wheeler at Crawford Sr.’s address off Weaver Branch Road in Bluff City, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Both of the shooting victims were taken to a local medical facility to be treated for what authorities believe to be non-life threatening injuries, the release states.

Crawford Sr. was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the SCSO.

Information about the juvenile's identity was not released due to the child’s age.

Crawford Sr. is being held at the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $50,000, the release states.

