The Scott County Sheriff’s Office started to arrest a number of people on drug-related charges Monday following a 6-month investigation.

About 30 people were arrested Monday in connection with the investigation, called “Operation Heatwave,” Sheriff Chris Holder said.

He said about 70 people are wanted on about 300 charges.

Meth and heroine were the two biggest drugs targeted in the investigation, he said. Firearms charges are also related to some of the cases.

“Our job here at the sheriff’s office is to protect the citizens and property of this county, we are not going to tolerate drug dealers,” he said.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information Monday, Holder said.

