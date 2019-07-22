The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said it recently seized thousands of dollars in cash and drugs after stopping a car for reckless driving.
On the afternoon of July 6, a deputy stopped a gold Mustang on U.S. Highway 23 for reckless driving and suspected the man behind the wheel of driving under the influence of drugs, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The deputy patted down the driver, Christopher Steven Bray of Bainbridge, Ohio, and discovered a large roll of currency in his pocket, the post said. Field sobriety tests were also conducted.
The deputy also asked the passenger, Lacee Seymour, also of Bainbridge, Ohio, to exit the vehicle with her 9-year-old son and two small dogs, the post said.
In a search of the car, police said they found 119.3 g of methamphetamine, 15.3 g of a powdery substance, which the sheriff’s office said was “possibly heroin,” drug paraphernalia, several pill bottles containing multiple schedules of narcotics and a small amount of Marijuana. Police found over $3,000 in cash and seized the vehicle.
In an update, the sheriff’s office said deputies located $19,700 “after a search warrant was executed on the Mustang.”
Bray now faces charges of reckless driving, driving without a license, DUID, possession of Schedule II, III and IV drugs with intent to distribute, simple possession of marijuana and child neglect/endangerment.
Police also charged Seymour with possession of Schedule II, III and IV drugs with intent to distribute, simple possession of marijuana and child neglect/endangerment.