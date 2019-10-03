Scott County declared a ban on open air burning Wednesday due to ongoing dry weather conditions.

The ban is scheduled to expire on Nov. 6, according to a resolution approved by the county Board of Supervisors.

Exceptions exist for campfires in designated campgrounds.

Recreational fires outside of permanently designated campgrounds are also allowed, although a fire needs to meet several requirements, including being contained within a ring of rocks, cinderblocks, a metal ring or a similar device and covered with ¼” or smaller metal screen. Such a fire would also need to be attended at all times and have a 20-foot area around the fire cleared of flammable material. Anyone with a recreational fire is required to have ready access to water, a rake and a shovel, according to the resolution.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments