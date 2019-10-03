Scott County declared a ban on open air burning Wednesday due to ongoing dry weather conditions.
The ban is scheduled to expire on Nov. 6, according to a resolution approved by the county Board of Supervisors.
Exceptions exist for campfires in designated campgrounds.
Recreational fires outside of permanently designated campgrounds are also allowed, although a fire needs to meet several requirements, including being contained within a ring of rocks, cinderblocks, a metal ring or a similar device and covered with ¼” or smaller metal screen. Such a fire would also need to be attended at all times and have a 20-foot area around the fire cleared of flammable material. Anyone with a recreational fire is required to have ready access to water, a rake and a shovel, according to the resolution.
