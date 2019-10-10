GATE CITY, Va. — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is converting a donated ambulance into a crime scene response unit and command post.
The Scott County Life Saving Crew donated the retired vehicle for the new use, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
The new response unit will include equipment to collect and store evidence and serve as a mobile command center when agencies respond to major incidents, the sheriff’s office stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.