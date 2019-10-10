Scott County Sheriff's Office, Donated Ambulance
Scott County Sheriff's Office

GATE CITY, Va. — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is converting a donated ambulance into a crime scene response unit and command post.

The Scott County Life Saving Crew donated the retired vehicle for the new use, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The new response unit will include equipment to collect and store evidence and serve as a mobile command center when agencies respond to major incidents, the sheriff’s office stated.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments