With public schools in Bristol, Tennessee and Sullivan County closed until at least early April, the two divisions have announced plans to provide free meals to children while classes are out of session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, Bristol Tennessee City Schools will serve a combined breakfast and lunch on all weekdays at a number of schools and neighborhood sites, according to a news release.

In Sullivan County Schools, the division said in a letter to families that it will distribute breakfast and lunch at several of its schools, but only on Mondays and Thursdays.

Feeding programs in both districts will use “drive-through” and “walk-up” methods to distribute the meals.       

Children 18 and under will be eligible to receive meals at the feeding sites in both districts, but they must be on-site for the distribution.

A child is not required to be a student within the district where they receive food.

If a family in Bristol, Tennessee is unable to make it to a site, they can contact 423-652-9451 for assistance.

Similarly, families that cannot make it to a Sullivan County location should call 423-354-1015.

Both districts are currently scheduled to be closed through Friday, April 3.

Public schools in Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia have also launched feeding programs during extended closures that are currently scheduled through March 27.

Here are the newly-announced meal programs for Bristol, Tennessee and Sullivan County:  

BRISTOL TENNESSEE CITY SCHOOLS

Meals distributed each weekday

Anderson Area

Meadow View Mobile Home Park: 11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Sage Meadows Apartments: 11:20 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Anderson Elementary School: 12 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Avoca Area

Twin Oaks Apartments: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Mountain View Apartments: 11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Avoca Elementary School: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Volunteer Village Mobile Home Park: 1:25 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Fairmount Area

Fairmount Elementary School: 11 a.m. – 2p.m.

Holston View Area

Village Square Condominiums: 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Kentucky Avenue Apartments: 11:40 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Brookside Estates Mobile Home Park: 12:25 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Weaver Pike Area

Bristol Heights Section 1: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Bristol Heights Section 3: 11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.  

Bristol Heights Section 2: 12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

South Acres Mobile Home Park: 12:40 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

Meals distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Blountville Elementary: Meals site near the cafeteria; cars will turn down School Avenue and meals will be distributed on the side of the building

Bluff City Elementary: Meals at front entrance

Ketron Elementary: Meals at front entrance

Rock Springs Elementary: Meals at front entrance

Sullivan East High School: Meals at front entrance

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

