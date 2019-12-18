BUCHANAN CO. SCHOOLS: Opening 3 hours late

CASTLEWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Opening 2 hours late

LEE CO. SCHOOLS: Closed

NORTON CITY SCHOOLS: Opening 2 hours late

RUSSELL CO. SCHOOLS: Opening 2 hours late

TAZEWELL CO. SCHOOLS: Opening 2 hours late

THE LEARNING CENTER, CASTLEWOOD: Opening 2 hours late

WISE CO. SCHOOLS: Opening 2 hours late

