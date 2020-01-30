BRISTOL, Va. — City residents could have the opportunity to vote on whether the city should construct a new elementary school, but the school superintendent warned that a referendum would “kill” the project.
City Manager Randy Eads said this week he plans to draft language for a possible referendum, after sorting out confusion that arose over a vote taken during the Dec. 10 City Council meeting.
During that meeting, Councilman Kevin Mumpower made a motion for Eads to draft language for a referendum regarding the controversial $20 million school planned for land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary. The motion was seconded by Councilman Kevin Wingard and passed with a 3-2 vote — as Mumpower, Wingard and Councilman Anthony Farnum voted for the motion, and Mayor Neal Osborne and Vice Mayor Bill Hartley voted against.
The confusion arose because the city charter requires a four-vote super majority for the council to approve holding a referendum, which is why Eads declared the motion failed after the vote was taken and at least two council members agreed, according to the meeting video.
Eads reviewed that portion of the Dec. 10 meeting video with the City Council during its Tuesday night meeting. Eads and Mumpower both said it was after the meeting before each realized what transpired.
“I was under the impression the motion was for a referendum. I think there was plenty of acknowledgement from the dais that everyone assumed it was a vote for a referendum, and that’s why I made my comment — because it did not receive a four out of five vote,” Eads told the council. “Based on the minutes and based on the vote, it’s my legal opinion that motion passed, which requires the city manager and city attorney to draft some language for a referendum.”
Eads said there appeared to be “confusion” on everybody’s part regarding the intent of the motion.
“My motion was very specific,” Mumpower said. “I had well thought through how my motion was going to be delivered. I thought through that for two hours before I came down here. I specifically said ‘draft the language’ because there is no way we could make a vote on the referendum without the language.”
School Superintendent Keith Perrigan attended Tuesday’s meeting and appeared surprised by what transpired.
“I think at this point, if we had to wait on a public referendum, it would kill this particular deal regardless of what the vote on the referendum was because of the timing required to start moving dirt to get the school open on time,” Perrigan said. “I would say there would be no need for a referendum because it would kill this deal, and we’d have to start from scratch.”
School officials first advanced the idea of building a new school next to Van Pelt Elementary using an alternative funding model under the Virginia Public Private Education and Infrastructure Act in early 2018. The board engaged in that type of agreement with J.A. Street & Associates, but the council rejected the plan in November 2018. That kick-started a monthslong review of potential sites and other options before the board reapproved the same deal last fall.
The Dec. 10 referendum motion and discussion preceded a lengthy, sometimes tense debate over giving the School Board the green light to proceed with that plan. On Dec. 10, council voted 3-2 to allow school officials to proceed with Osborne, Hartley and Farnum voting in favor.
Mumpower has long opposed this agreement and advocated the city should wait until its finances are more stable.
A January memorandum from Davenport & Co., the city’s financial advisers, urged the city to use its Industrial Development Authority as the financing conduit for a school project, calling the proposed PPEA deal “unprecedented” in Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.