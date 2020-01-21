ABINGDON, Va. — A Saltville woman — who goes by multiple aliases and has a 14-page criminal history — faces a first-degree murder charge following a dayslong investigation into the death of an elderly Glade Spring woman.
Karen Lou Holmes, 48, was also charged Tuesday with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Alberta Susan Warren, 79, whose body was found last Thursday in the Widener Valley section of Washington County.
Sheriff Blake Andis said the two women were acquainted for several years, and both participated in a drug conspiracy involving doctor shopping and drug distribution.
“It’s been a very lengthy case,” Andis said during a news conference Tuesday night. “We have several things that we’re sending off to the lab, such as fingerprints.”
The investigation began last Thursday when the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a woman who had been shot and left in a vehicle in a parking lot on Widener Valley Road near Bishop Road.
“After the incident, we responded to the scene,” Andis said. “The scene was processed, and we did gather some electronic evidence.”
Andis declined to describe the electronic evidence, noting that the investigation continues.
“I’m very proud of the team that we have. They took that small, minute piece of evidence, and we have worked this thing and come up with the recovery of the money,” Andis said.
Holmes was originally arrested over the weekend on narcotics charges after drugs were found, Andis said. Charging documents on the arrest were not available Tuesday.
With Holmes in jail, detectives continued to investigate.
“We kept working the case, and with that we discovered more evidence and more circumstantial evidence on Miss Holmes,” Andis said.
Warren, who owned Repeat Boutique Consignment in Glade Spring, normally carried large amounts of money, Andis said. A large amount of cash has been recovered, he added.
“She was involved in the drug activity,” Andis said of Warren. “She was involved with this conspiracy, basically, and it’s currently being investigated on that side of it.”
The sheriff said detectives are seeking more information regarding the drug activity, and others may be involved.
Holmes also goes by Karen Taylor and Karen Wilson, the sheriff said. Her long criminal record includes charges and convictions in multiple states, Andis said.
Holmes, who was charged with felony shoplifting in Washington County last October, is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
A funeral service for Warren will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Main Street chapel of Farris Funeral Service in Abingdon, according to her obituary. A committal service will follow at Rosedale Baptist Church cemetery.
