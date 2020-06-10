A Saltville man recently won $170,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release.
Corey Norris won the prize on a ticket from the lottery’s James Bond 007 game, the release states.
Norris, who is a full time student, told the lottery that he plans to invest the winnings and help family members.
He is one of three people who have won the top prize of $170,000 for this game, according to the lottery.
The Virginia Lottery said one final top prize award remains unclaimed.
The chances of winning the top prize in the James Bond 007 game are 1 in 1,224,000, according to the lottery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.