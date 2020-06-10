Corey Norris

Corey Norris won $170,000 in the James Bond 007 scratch game. 

 Courtesy Virginia Lottery

A Saltville man recently won $170,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release.

Corey Norris won the prize on a ticket from the lottery’s James Bond 007 game, the release states.

Norris, who is a full time student, told the lottery that he plans to invest the winnings and help family members.

He is one of three people who have won the top prize of $170,000 for this game, according to the lottery.

The Virginia Lottery said one final top prize award remains unclaimed.

The chances of winning the top prize in the James Bond 007 game are 1 in 1,224,000, according to the lottery.

