ABINGDON, Va. — A Saltville man was sentenced to 270 months in prison last week after pleading guilty in a drug conspiracy case in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.
Edward Thomas DeBord, 49, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, conspiring to retaliate against a witness and willfully disobeying a court order, the release states.
DeBord was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy in 2016 and 2017 that involved over 50 grams of crystal ice methamphetamine, over 953 grams of methamphetamine and over 125 grams of heroin, the release states. The substances were seized in a Smyth County apartment where the drugs were distributed from.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said that after DeBord pleaded guilty to the drug-related charges, he retaliated against a witness and disobeyed a court order.
“DeBord stole confidential records and caused them to be copied and distributed, both in paper format and through distribution on social media, intentionally causing potential harm to witnesses in the case. DeBord’s actions were in direct violation of a court order directing that confidential records not be disseminated in connection with the case,” the release states.
A number of agencies were involved in the case, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Saltville Police Department.
