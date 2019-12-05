CASTLEWOOD, Va. — Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after Russell County authorities responded to a reported mass overdose at an address near the Castlewood community, according to the officials with Castlewood Fire and Rescue.

Officials responded around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to a call in the 400 block of Buffalo Hollow Road, said Tharan Ball, an EMT intermediate at Castlewood Fire and Rescue. Officials transported the seven people to a hospital for medical treatment and no fatalities have been reported as of Thursday morning, but authorities haven’t released any other specific information about the incident, including what substance the people used.

Other agencies that responded to the call included the Lebanon Lifesaving Crew, Dante Rescue Squad, St. Paul Police Department and Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Ball said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately return a voicemail seeking comment on the situation Thursday morning.

tdodson@bristolnews.com

