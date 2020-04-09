BRISTOL, Va. — Rural King is seeking a tax incentive from Washington County to help open a store in the former Lowe’s building near Interstate 81’s Exit 7, even as new sections of red roofing adorn the facade and workers are busy inside.
The Illinois-based retailer acquired the property about five years ago but couldn’t proceed with a store because of non-compete restrictions imposed by the former owner, after Lowe’s relocated about a mile away at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia.
That move sparked a series of meetings between the city and county which produced an agreement for the city to pay the county $350,000 annually for seven years to offset sales tax losses. Two years remains on that agreement.
Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, has over 100 stores in 13 states. It bills itself as America’s farm and home store carrying essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home products. Its nearest location is in Wytheville.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting County Administrator Jason Berry presented a Rural King request for $500,000 in sales tax rebates — $100,000 over five years — that was met with some skepticism.
The request equals about 50% of the projected local sales taxes the store would generate, Berry said. The county provided sales tax rebates to at least two other retail projects — the Walmart development at Exit 19 and The Highlands Shopping Center on Lee Highway — but both were at a lower percentage.
The board ultimately directed Berry to develop models of what different levels of rebates might look like and present those at the board’s May meeting.
“Bottom line, they [Rural King] would like to put $3.1 million into this property, hire 60 full-time employees and over 20 part-time employees and average wages would be $11.30 per hour plus benefits,” Berry told the board.
Berry said Rural King plans to open three new stores this year, they’ve already selected two and this site is being considered as the third. If approved, it could open in the third quarter of 2020.
“I think eventually they’re coming. They want you to help them, and, if you help them, from what we heard, they’ll come sooner than later,” Berry told the board.
Supervisor Phillip McCall said he’s noticed the improvements and has shopped at the company’s Wytheville location.
“They have a lot of merchandise. They offer a lot, and I think they would be a great asset to this,” McCall said. “I can see us giving them a percentage but not 50%. I might have the appetite for 35% or 40% in sales revenue but not 50. We haven’t done that for anybody else.”
Supervisor Saul Hernandez said he hopes they will come but opposes offering tax rebates.
“I would think if there’s money to be made and a legitimate business model, they would come anyway, but I’m happy to look at some numbers,” Hernandez said. “For me it will be a tough hill to climb.”
Two fiscal years remain on the city-county agreement, and whatever sales tax revenues a business generates from the former Lowe’s site would decrease the amount the city must pay the county.
