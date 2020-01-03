BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rep. Phil Roe’s announcement that he will not seek another term leaves Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District open for the first time in more than a decade.
When Roe announced his retirement Friday, the Johnson City Republican had not endorsed any candidates as a potential successor.
“I haven’t talked to anyone much about running,” he said.
But he also said he would imagine “they’ll come out of the woodwork pretty quickly” to run for the seat.
“The reason I announced this as early as I did, I wanted to give everyone who wanted the chance to do it,” Roe told reporters Friday on a conference call. “But my advice would be to get started and get started today. Don’t wait [until] tomorrow — you can’t get today back.”
The 2020 Republican primary for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District may shape up to be as crowded as the races were to replace long-serving congressmen Jimmy Quillen, R- Kingsport, and Bill Jenkins, R-Rogersville, after they retired.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who ran as a Republican for the 1st District seat in the 1990s and 2000s, said he expects eight to 10 people may run in the 2020 primary. Though Bill Kilgore, the chairman of the Sullivan County Republican Party, said he expected 10 or more people to run.
Just as Roe predicted, a possible slate of candidates is already lining up. Nichole Williams, who previously worked in sales and interned for Roe, declared she was running for the seat in 2019. Other news outlets have reported that former Kingsport Mayor John Clark has confirmed he will run for the seat, though the Bristol Herald Courier could not reach him for comment Friday.
Steve Darden, a former Johnson City mayor and a managing partner with the Hunter, Smith & Davis law firm, said Friday it would be an amazing opportunity to represent the people of Northeast Tennessee in the nation’s capital, but he said he was not ready to formally announce his run.
“I am inclined to enter the race, but since Congressman Roe’s decision was not known until today, I need to devote prayerful consideration and have conversations with some key folks before I make a formal announcement,” Darden said.
Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, said Friday he was interested in running but hasn’t committed either way yet.
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Hill said. “My family and I are going to have to do a lot of prayer on this.”
Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, also said he hasn’t made the decision to run yet.
“I am thinking about it, but I also feel very good about what I’ve been able to do with the state Legislature,” Lundberg said.
Rep. David Hawk, R-Greenville, said Friday that after 17 years with the Tennessee legislature, he was strongly considering a run for Congress.
Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said over the last few days he has received calls from all over East Tennessee about him running for Congress and that he and his family are considering the possibility.
Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said he is also interested in running for the seat, but he would have to do a lot of thought and prayer before making a decision.
“Whoever goes in has big shoes to fill,” Hulsey said.
Chris Rowe, a Democrat and Johnson City native, has already confirmed he will run in 2020 for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District. The last Democrat who served as congressman for the district was Robert L. Taylor, who was elected in 1878 and served one term.
Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, and Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said Friday they had no plans to run for the seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.