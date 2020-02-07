RICHLANDS, Va. — Like other Richlands residents, Joe Rock returned to this flooded home Friday to find thick mud covering the floors and destroyed furniture and appliances strewn across the structure.
Rock, who lives with his wife and son in a home along East First Street, went to his residence Friday for the first time since the Clinch River went over its banks the day before. The home sits on the south bank of the Clinch, which has a history of flooding the Tazewell County town.
Floodwaters started to recede from the small, deluged town after the river crested following a day and a half of rainfall. Some water remained in low-lying areas, but most neighborhoods began to dry out Friday, when raindrops were replaced by snowflakes.
Rock was among those who fled from their homes Thursday as the river began to rise. About 100 people were evacuated, according to town officials, and eight remained sheltered Friday. The National Guard and various agencies are assisting residents.
Early Thursday, as heavy rain fell in Richlands, Rock said he looked outside to see his dock was floating. Eventually, he sent his wife, son, three dogs and two cats to a relative’s home in Norfolk.
Rock stayed behind as the waters of the Clinch seeped into his home.
“When I finally left, I had about 4 inches of water in my house,” said Rock, who decided to leave around 5 p.m.
“I come in here, packed a bag and I walked out,” said Rock, who then used a nearby canoe to reach higher ground.
Rock said he helped a neighbor retrieve medicine before leaving the neighborhood. He’s staying with a friend in Hidden Valley as he determines what to do next.
“I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do,” said Rock, who noted that everything inside his home was ruined by the floodwaters.
Friday afternoon, brothers Ronnie and Wayne Stacy were going door to door to check on residents along East First Street, where Rock lives.
“If you need any help, you let me know,” one of the brothers said through Rock’s front door.
The brothers carried large shovels down the street, clearing up mud from driveways and properties.
“We just actually started,” one of the brothers said. “We had to clean up our own place. Now we’re checking on everyone else. If anyone needs any help, we’re here.”
Nearby, at the corner of First Street and Virginia Avenue, the brothers pointed to an abandoned home. They once lived there, but it was destroyed in a flood that swept through in 2003 — the last many residents recalled affecting Richlands.
The Stacys also stopped at a mobile home on nearby Orange Street, close to the town’s water plant, which officials said had not been affected by high water.
Water surrounded homes on Orange, where Steve Brown resides along the Clinch River.
On Friday, Brown’s friend, Danny Street of Buchanan County, was helping clean up the driveway.
“This is my friend,” Street said. “I’ve known him for 20 years. He’s disabled.”
On Thursday morning, Street said he went to the neighborhood to check on the flooding.
“We saw it come up from 11 o’clock to 3 o’clock,” said Street, who then helped Brown leave.
Water reached Brown’s front porch but appeared to only cause minimal damage inside.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Street said. “He’s doing all right.”
In addition to the 100 people evacuated in Richlands, another 100 outside of town were evacuated, according to town Police Chief Jerry Gilbert.
Gilbert recalled officials beginning to ask people to evacuate Thursday morning. By noon, the water was quickly rising.
“Then the water, it just kept coming,” said Gilbert, who assisted in evacuations through the day. “It raised pretty substantial pretty quick. We went from trying to self evacuate to emergency evacuations.”
The water first began affecting homes on First Street, where Rock lives, and then Fourth Street, two roads that parallel the Clinch.
The town of Richlands, which has a few boats, obtained assistance from several nearby communities, as well as state agencies. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s swift water rescue team conducted seven water rescues, along with several pet rescues. The team also made contact with more than 100 residents, making sure they had food, water and medical assistance.
Residents were rescued from Richlands, Cedar Bluff and Raven, and several volunteers assisted.
The last evacuation, which involved an elderly couple, took place at about 11 p.m. Thursday on Daw Road.
Gilbert noted that some people refused to evacuate.
“We have been so blessed,” Gilbert said. “To my knowledge, no one was injured at all. No one missing. No one injured. A few people may have gotten a little damp.”
Eight people remained at an emergency shelter at Richlands Middle School on Friday afternoon.
Gilbert said the National Guard was helping distribute supplies. Many supplies were being collected at the Police Department. Local residents in need of items can visit the department today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lt. Houston Wyatt, a National Guard commander, also works at the Police Department. He said teams were staged in town but were directed to various neighborhoods in Richlands and surrounding communities.
“They went to every street in Doran Bottom, going door to door, making a list of who had positive responses,” Wyatt said.
Guardsmen also transported residents to shelters and distributed food and supplies.
Damage assessments in Richlands and nearby communities are just beginning, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
