Bristol Motor Speedway and Birthplace of Country Music leaders came together Friday morning to announce a “Rhythm and Racing Super Ticket” for next year’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival and Bristol’s September races.
Ten days of events are set to take place in September 2020, with the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival Sept. 11-13 and a race week starting Sept. 14, leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Sept. 19.
The $150 Super Ticket package includes a three-day wristband for the festival and a three-day ticket to the races at BMS.
The joint ticket package is a first for these two major events.
“We love welcoming people and being hospitable and showcasing our region and I look forward to doing that with a little music and racing next year,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said after a Friday morning press conference.
Caldwell and Leah Ross, executive director of Birthplace of Country Music, announced the ticket package.
The Super Tickets go on sale Friday afternoon. BMC 2020 season ticket holders can call the ticket office for information on adding the new special to their package.