BRISTOL, Va. — Plans totaling 50 pages are being developed to bring students back into Bristol, Virginia classrooms and they feature extensive COVID-19 precautions and layers of learning options.
Administrators, teachers and staff members are crafting detailed plans to reopen city schools on schedule Aug. 20, allowing for social distancing, increased cleaning and sanitation, minimizing grouping of students, offering remote learning and a dramatically modified transportation schedule.
The city School Board received an update on aspects of the plan Monday during its regular meeting.
Reopening schools that have been shuttered since March due to the pandemic has become a hot-button issue in the U.S., with many areas reeling from dramatic increases in cases. Bristol, Virginia has among the lowest case counts of any locality in the state, reporting five COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March, no deaths and one active case, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Case counts across much of Southwest Virginia remain considerably lower than larger, more densely populated areas and much of adjoining Northeast Tennessee.
While the intent is to fully reopen schools for in-person instruction, increased cases or other factors could alter those plans, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
“We can plan all this and, all of a sudden on Aug. 17, we have 25 cases, on Aug. 18, we have 25 more and on Aug. 19, we have 70 cases here in Bristol. We’d have to rethink what we’re doing on Aug. 20,” Perrigan said. “Our teachers are going to have the first nine weeks of instruction prepared on day one to go completely remote, in case we have to do that. … Our plan is very multi-faceted.”
Perrigan said the division’s backup plan has more than one backup plan.
The draft plan includes provisions for regular instruction Mondays through Thursdays with Fridays dedicated to planning and review to avoid teacher burnout, Perrigan said. Depending on how many students opt for in-home, remote learning, specific grade teachers may take all remote students while the rest teach those in the classrooms.
On Monday, the School Board approved having elementary students begin classes an hour earlier while middle and high school students would start later — primarily to address expected delays in bus transportation due to social distancing guidelines.
Three feet of separation between students would limit buses that sometimes carry up to 70 students to haul just 22 at one time, Perrigan said.
Also on Monday, the Virginia Department of Education modified its guidance on social distancing.
“In school settings, schools are encouraged to aim for six feet of physical distance to the greatest extent possible. However, if six feet of distance is not feasible (inclusive of buildings and school buses), schools should implement a combination of face coverings and a minimum of three feet distance between everyone present,” according to the updated guidance.
Next month, the board is expected to consider rezoning 64 elementary students to reduce class sizes at two buildings — to better meet social distancing guidelines.
Other plan aspects include having bus personnel and staff performing daily temperature checks of all students with employees also to be checked, increasing a part-time school nurse to full time, moving nurse stations away from administrative offices to limit their exposure, removing unneeded furniture to provide additional space for students to social distance and to reduce cleaning time, possibly adding custodians for cleaning and mounting hand sanitizer stations in each building.
“It’s a monumental task. I think you could almost have a director just to take care of the COVID-19 issues with start times, safety, cleanliness, space, transportation,” board Chairman Steve Fletcher said.
The draft plan is expected to be finished July 15 and presented to the public in the upcoming weeks, Perrigan said.
“It’s a very thorough, well-thought-out plan,” board member Frank Goodpasture said. “I’m impressed other school divisions are using it as a template to open their own division. … I’m very encouraged about the high quality of teamwork and high quality of thought and consideration that went into it.”
A survey revealed that 62% of more than 660 parents, 240 staff members and 120 students prefer in-person learning. Another 15% prefer fully remote learning from home and 23% favor some hybrid of those two.
Perrigan said the total represents “about half” of the parents served by the system, which has about 2,100 students. Only a third of those respondents said they definitely would not seek a remote learning option.
“I would anticipate we will have a group of students who aren’t with us in person because of the health conditions of the student or a family member. I think we’ll have some families who make the choice to attend school remotely,” Perrigan said. “In that situation, we will develop some type of unofficial contract with those families who are not with us in person that they’re following along and staying up to date.”
Board member Tyrone Foster expressed concern that forcing teachers to work with students both in the classroom and remotely would put unnecessary pressure on them and concern about the academic welfare of students.
“I just want to make sure ever how we start that our educators are aware and understand they’ll have to do more,” Foster said. “There are probably some of our students that have fallen through the cracks from the spring.”
Teachers provided online instruction in April and May while schools were closed, but student work wasn’t graded and not all students participated and that could impact learning and, ultimately, test scores.
“Many of our families say their students were not engaged or engaged very little [this spring],” Perrigan said. “We have identified students in our elementary schools that could potentially fall in that category. We’re trying to get them into summer school now, but that’s the student it’s going to be very important for us to get back into school in person.”
Perrigan also cited an American Academy of Pediatrics document suggesting “children and adolescents also have been placed at higher risk of morbidity and mortality from physical or sexual abuse, substance use, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation” since schools closed.
