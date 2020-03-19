BRISTOL, Va. — A gubernatorial edict limiting restaurant access in response to the coronavirus pandemic could substantially impact Bristol, Virginia’s tax revenues.
A Thursday survey revealed that most national chain restaurants operating near Interstate 81’s exits 5 and 7 had closed dining rooms and offered only carryout or delivery options. A handful of eateries, including Cheddar’s, Golden Corral, IHOP, Perkins and Subway had dining rooms open but limited seating to 10 guests at any given time and were operating at reduced hours.
Others, including Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Olive Garden and Red Lobster, as well as quick-serve eateries, including Five Guys and Jersey Mike’s, are offering carryout.
The slowdown is in response to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Tuesday declaration that restaurants, bars, gyms and other service business could remain open but should greatly limit public access as part of his emergency declaration.
Some states have required restaurants to close as part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.
This is a bitter pill for a city that relies heavily on revenues from its surcharge on prepared meals. The city forecast more than $5.3 million in meals tax revenue for the current fiscal year ending June 30. That equates to about $100,000 per week and represents 10% of the city’s $53 million general fund budget.
“Restaurants closing and having reduced services will have a significant impact on the tax revenue that’s coming into the city,” City Manager Randy Eads said Thursday. “The question is: Are enough people still going out to eat, going through the drive-thru or getting pickup orders that the impact wouldn’t be so great?”
Meals tax revenues had been tracking about $250,000 ahead of projections through the first six months of fiscal 2019-20, according to a March 9 presentation to the City Council.
“We hope businesses stay open; we hope people continue to patronize those businesses. But we also recognize people are being very cautious interacting in the public right now,” Eads said.
Restaurants that would typically have an hour wait on weekends are now only providing carryout meals or, in some cases, home delivery.
At least two restaurants near Exit 7, Logan’s and Los Arcos, are temporarily closed, according to signs at the businesses.
“After long consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to temporarily close all of our restaurants as of March 18, 2020, until further notice,” states a message taped to the door at the Logan’s Roadhouse on Linden Drive.
At The Falls, Buffalo Wild Wings, Freddy’s Steakburgers and Zaxby’s have closed dining rooms but continue offering carryout options.
On Euclid Avenue, Subway and Popeyes are open with limited seating while Barberitos and McAlister’s Deli have closed dining rooms but are offering carryout.
There were 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia on Thursday, but there were none in Southwest Virginia, according to the state Department of Health.
