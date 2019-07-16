NORTON, Va. — John Paul Shortridge is in the midst of his second layoff from a coal mine since 2017, but this time caught him off guard.
Shortridge, 46, from Cleveland, Virginia, worked at the P12 Flat Rock mine in Honaker until July 1, when he said he was told at the end of his shift that employees would be out of work until further notice. Blackjewel LLC, which owns the mine, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy the same day.
He said he was briefly laid off from a mining job for three weeks in September 2017, but he had a heads up before that happened and prepared for it.
This time around, he’s entering his third week without work, and he hasn’t received clear communication from his employer, which he said owes him two paychecks.
“You can’t get ahold of nobody from our company,” he said Tuesday morning, sitting at a table with his wife, Francis, and son, Joshua, at a “rapid response” resource event at the Virginia Career Works center in Norton.
There, they got information about filing a proof of claim form with the bankruptcy court in West Virginia to get the wages they say Blackjewel owes them. Shortridge and his son also learned more about a commercial driver’s license training program, which would allow them to drive tractor-trailers.
Joshua Shortridge, 20, worked at the same facility as his father and is also out of work. He used money from his savings to keep his family afloat, but they worry about how they’ll pay upcoming rent and electricity bills.
The Shortridges aren’t alone. About 40 Blackjewel workers attended the resources session in Norton on Tuesday, and more events are planned in Richlands later this week. Since the start of this month, employees in Southwest Virginia have reported that work came to a halt at Blackjewel’s facilities, and their paychecks from the end of June bounced, leaving many with negative bank account balances.
The Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board convened local and state agencies for the resource sessions, which cover job training and search assistance, unemployment insurance and applying for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and Medicaid, among other topics.
The situation surprised government officials because Blackjewel did not file a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act alert, which is usually required for large-scale layoffs. State officials estimate the company’s bankruptcy impacted about 480 workers in Virginia, although the impacts extend beyond the commonwealth’s borders. Blackjewel said in court filings it employs about 1,700 employees across Kentucky, Virginia, Wyoming and West Virginia.
“We learned about bankruptcy news through local media and by constituents calling into our office, saying their checks have bounced and [asking] how can we help,” said Natalie Chapman, special assistant for rural workforce development in Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.
Stephen Mullins, small business coordinator for the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board, said rapid response resources may have been provided sooner if the company had filed a WARN notice, but he has been pleased with the resources agencies pulled together.
The company has offered a handful of statements about the impacts of the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. But it hasn’t provided a precise timeline for when all employees will return to work and receive owed pay.
“Management — and everyone involved in Blackjewel’s Chapter 11 case — understands that every day that passes adds to the hardship our employees and their families are experiencing, and we want to emphasize the urgency with which we are approaching this situation,” David Beckman, interim CEO of Blackjewel, said in a statement July 10. “We are doing everything possible to get our employees back to work and ensure they are able to deposit their paychecks as quickly as possible.”
So far, the coal company says more than 140 employees across its operations have returned to work to ensure the safety of the mines and equipment. Earlier this month, the court approved $5 million in emergency financing, which the company used, in part, to bring those employees back.
“All the employees returning to work have or will be paid for time worked prior to the company’s Chapter 11 filing, and the company fully intends to pay these employees for all hours worked moving forward. The company’s ability to bring more employees back to work is contingent upon its ability to secure additional financing, which remains the top priority for the management team,” the company said in its July 10 statement.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has since taken steps to alert federal authorities about the severity of the situation.
Herring and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear sent a letter Tuesday to the Office of the United States Trustee, urging “an immediate resolution in the form of payment of all paychecks of all Virginia and Kentucky employees of Blackjewel, L.L.C.”
“Many miners have found themselves in a precarious state of purgatory and uncertainty: neither working, nor laid off. But regardless of their employment status, it is clear that many have not been paid the wages they have earned, creating financial chaos and a cascade of negative consequences,” the attorneys general wrote.
Blackjewel did not immediately return a request for comment about this letter Tuesday afternoon.
The company is still working to obtain additional financing, although a final agreement hasn’t been reached, Blackjewel’s attorneys wrote in a status report filed with the court Monday. About $2 million remains of the existing $5 million in financing, and the company expects to provide another update to the court no later than Wednesday, according to the filing.
A number of employees also recently filed letters with the court, detailing the bankruptcy’s impacts on their families and personal finances.
“It has hurt me + my family. My daughter will not get to play sports now cause we can’t afford it,” one person wrote in a handwritten note attached to a letter from a group of Virginia miners. “I feel like I am losing everything + my life is falling apart.”
On Tuesday morning, Beckie Cox, rapid response coordinator for the western Virginia region, pointed to a “dead end” street sign across the road from the Virginia Career Works center in Norton.
“We don’t want them to feel that way,” she said about the affected Blackjewel employees.
“It’s a transition, it’s not easy,” she said, adding that she encourages affected employees to connect with resources and get the assistance they might need.
“Their [unemployment] claim won’t pop up in front of somebody in the state who doesn’t know what’s going on,” she said.