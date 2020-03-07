Residents set up memorials, search for answers day after remains found

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Local residents banded together to set up makeshift memorials and search for answers Saturday, the day after authorities announced that remains believed to be a missing Blountville toddler were found.
“We all have connected so deeply since day one with her, and we didn’t even know her,” Amber Rogers, who organized a prayer vigil Saturday night along Muddy Creek Road in Blountville, said of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell. “We feel like we know her, and we feel like we love her deeply, so she is what we feel like one of our own.”
About 30 people gathered around a large makeshift memorial, filled with stuffed animals, balloons, candles and signs, a short distance from where authorities said they located the remains. The remains were found by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday at a property belonging to a relative of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, who remains jailed on a false reporting charge.
Rogers, a Bristol mother, has helped lead Evelyn’s Army, a Facebook-based group originally dedicated to finding Evelyn, but now working to remember her.
“Since this all happened, we are switching our focus more toward a memorial,” said Rogers, who added that the group hopes to purchase a memorial bench in Evelyn’s honor.
The group previously held a prayer vigil in downtown Bristol, Virginia, and took up food and monetary donations.
“It’s incredible,” Rogers said of the community’s reaction. “It wouldn’t be possible without everyone in this community showing as much love and support as they have.”
The group also plans to do something each year on Evelyn’s birthday. Donations for the group’s efforts can be made to a PayPal account: EvelynsArmyTN@gmail.com.
“We know she’s looking down on us and seeing this love,” Rogers said.
A steady stream of people stopped by the memorial, which rests against a tall tree along Muddy Creek Road, throughout the day Saturday.
Lindsey Stickley, of Bristol, Tennessee, brought her 2-year-old daughter, Scarlett, shortly before noon.
Stickley said her daughter picked out a stuffed unicorn and teddy bear from her collection at home.
“We feel helpless,” she said, clutching Scarlett tightly in her arms. “The one thing that would help us feel less helpless is coming here.”
Roughly a dozen people huddled in impromptu prayer early Saturday. They asked God to provide justice for Evelyn.
Others stood near Evelyn’s memorial with their heads down and arms crossed.
Sullivan County Deputy Megan Smith, herself a mother of three, rolled up in a patrol car. She walked quickly toward the memorial and placed a stuffed animal on the expanding mound.
“Sad situation,” she said. “Heartbreaking.”
Crystal Weaver, of Bluff City, choked by grief, struggled to find words.
“This is very emotional knowing that there’s nothing we can do other than show our respect by showing up here,” she said.
A steady breeze made the temperature feel chillier than 45 degrees. No one seemed distracted by the bite in the air. Evelyn was top of mind.
“That precious little girl never had a chance,” said Martha Dykes of Blountville. “How could they have been so cruel?”
Chris Dykes, of Blountville, expressed outrage — “this is pitiful.”
Another memorial popped up outside the Sheriff’s Office.
Kristyn Page and Lindsey Nieuwland, who previously organized a prayer vigil in Kingsport, visited the memorial and dropped off little stuffed animals and a picture — items that were used during the vigil.
“We just thought it was important to do something,” Page said. “Taking our frustration and turning it into the something constructive. … This isn’t something that happens here.”
Nieuwland said both women are mothers.
“We look at our kids and think, ‘What if that was ours?’” Nieuwland said. “We try to reach out and help those we can, especially when something bad happens. Whether you knew Evelyn or not, it’s incredibly heartbreaking, because I can’t imagine losing mine. They hadn’t even had a chance to live yet.”
Page added, “What good would they bring to this world? What kind of contribution could they make? When a young life is lost, it’s always heartbreaking, but particularly as mothers, you put yourself in that position, as a parent, and you think, how would you cope, how would you survive?”
Angel Trueblood and Lynda Hooker started both memorials Friday night.
“We just wanted to come out and pay respects and show our love and support for baby Evelyn and just put out stuffed animals,” said Hooker, who added that her sister had been carrying a bag full of bears ever since news broke of the child’s disappearance.
“We were kind of hoping for a better ending,” Hooker said.
The two women went to the Sheriff’s Office late Friday and held a candlelight vigil with the officers.
“This really kind of hit me hard tonight,” said Hooker, who has 12 grandchildren. “I live in a three-bedroom trailer; I would take any baby that I can get.”
Managing Editor Rob Walters contributed to this story.
