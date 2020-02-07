UPDATE: Residents in the town of Richlands, Virginia, were cleaning up Friday after a deluge of rain resulted in flooding across the community.
Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said no one was injured or killed in Thursday’s flooding that paralyzed the town. About 100 people were evacuated in the town and about 100 more in surrounding communities, he added.
By Friday, the National Guard was assisting residents, taking supplies into neighborhoods that were inundated by the Clinch River. Many residents were sweeping up mud, moving debris and checking on their homes Friday afternoon.
Gilbert said he’s unsure how many homes in Richlands are uninhabitable as a result of flooding. Eight people were still in the shelter at Richlands Middle School.
Days of heavy rainfall in the Mountain Empire left dozens of people stranded in their homes and vehicles Thursday, requiring a number of rescue missions and some evacuations.
The Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team, which consists of 14 members, was called Thursday afternoon by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, according to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong.
The city’s team is the only one in Southwest Virginia, where flooding was reported across the region, the National Weather Service said.
Armstrong said the team was dispatched to the town of Richlands, which was inundated by the Clinch River. The river, which has a flood stage at 10 feet, reached 14.3 feet by late Thursday, the NWS said.
The Bristol crew was in the water in Tazewell County working to rescue stranded residents by dusk and planned to work through the night as needed.
Tazewell County and Richlands officials declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding. Emergency dispatch in Richlands was especially busy, but a sergeant told the Bristol Herald Courier that water rescues and evacuations were ongoing as crews searched street by street.
The governor’s office reported that more than 500 residents in Tazewell County were displaced by flooding.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Tazewell Fire Department, Pulaski Water Rescue and Virginia State Police assisted in Richlands.
Flooding led Richlands officials to close Second Street, the main road through town that goes directly in front of the Police Department, where a shelter was established. Another shelter was established at the middle school. Several homes and businesses remained under water late Thursday, the town said on Facebook.
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Harold Heatley said several other areas in the county also suffered flooding Thursday, including the Raven community.
Flooding also swamped the town of Cedar Bluff in Tazewell County.
“It's pretty rough right now,” Town Manager John Absher said Thursday afternoon. “And the water is not even where it's really going to crest at.”
Three main roads — Middle Creek, Indian Creek and Old Kentucky Turnpike — were closed.
“We've had to evacuate Banes Bottom,” Absher said.
That evacuation meant displacing residents of 14 units at Wilson's Mobile Home Park, according to Absher, who said more apartments on Indian Creek were also evacuated.
“Indian Creek Road going toward Banes Bottom is completely shut down,” Absher said. “You can't get across there.”
The rising waters have also strained the Cedar Bluff staff.
“Everyone's scrambling,” Absher said. “You never prepare for these situations, and we've got everybody on call and out, but it still seems we're short-handed.”
Jon boats were used throughout the county, officials in multiple jurisdictions said.
Authorities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia reported dozens of road closings due to high water. About 280 roads were closed in Southwest Virginia, the Department of Transportation said.
By late Thursday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency for the entire state, allowing state resources to be mobilized.
“This weather is potentially dangerous, and rivers and streams can reach flood stage hours after the rain has passed,” Northam said. “I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts, and be prepared to obey local evacuation orders if needed. We are grateful to first responders who are working to rescue people from flooded homes and keep citizens safe.”
Flooding and landslides also led to evacuations in Russell County, particularly in Dante, according to the community’s Fire Department.
In the city of Norton, a few roads, including Dorchester Road and East Park Avenue, were closed Thursday, Police Chief James Lane said. There were no calls for assistance or evacuations, he added.
Wise County emergency personnel were on standby most of the day in Appalachia, where firefighters checked on people in the nearby coal camps, Big Stone Gap, Coeburn, Wise and Pound. A local state of emergency was declared and shelters were coordinated at the Big Stone Gap Town Hall, Coeburn Middle School and Appalachia High School.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said troopers responded to calls of debris in the roadway and flooded roads across the Wytheville Division, which covers all of Southwest Virginia. Troopers worked closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation to close and clear roadways for the safety of motorists and residents. Crashes in Southwest Virginia were at a minimum as drivers were driving for the conditions and many stayed off the roads, Geller said.
Some high water was reported in the Bristol area.
Bristol Virginia Public Works Director G. Wallace McCulloch said he was only aware of high water at a car wash on Lee Highway at Travelite Road.
“There was backyard and some street flooding in low areas next to creeks and streams,” he said. “I’m sure some buildings were affected by leaking roofs.”
On the Tennessee side, Bristol Fire and Rescue saved a stranded family at Shadrack Campground near Bristol Motor Speedway. Fire Chief Mike Carrier said a man was able to get away from the camper and call for help.
Rescue crews went by boat to reach the man’s wife and three dogs. The entire family was placed in life jackets and taken to higher ground, Carrier said. No injuries were reported.
Bristol Tennessee Police reported that a section of Vance Drive was closed due to flooding and multiple city streets had water running across them because drains were not able to keep up with the heavy rainfall.
Two people were rescued in separate incidents in Sullivan County, officials said. A driver was stranded on Buncombe Road in Blountville on Thursday morning and was rescued, according to the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department. Another person was rescued from a car in a creek on Flatwoods Road, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Storms also knocked out electric service across parts of the region on Thursday. Appalachian Power reported, at its peak, nearly 7,000 customers across its service area lost power but many of them had power restored by 5 p.m.
Temporary outages were reported in parts of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Smyth, Scott, Washington and Wythe counties in Virginia plus Sullivan and Johnson counties in Tennessee.
At 8:15 p.m., about 1,500 customers remained without power, including about 200 in Southwest Virginia.
Flooding also resulted in several school closings today, including both Bristol Tennessee and Bristol Virginia districts.
Staff writers Joe Tennis, David McGee and Tim Dodson contributed to this article.
