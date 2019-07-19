When David Metzger went to a Fourth of July cookout a few years ago, he heard something that surprised him.
As his son stopped the fireworks for a few minutes to watch the International Space Station pass overhead, a friend asked about the station and didn’t seem to know that humans had, in fact, traveled to space.
“He had no clue that men had even been to the moon or that men were orbiting the earth,” Metzger recalled. “I thought how sad … that there were people who didn’t know about it, or who didn’t care.”
For Metzger, 57, his connection to America’s space programs is personal.
While Metzger and his two brothers grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his father, Robert, worked on the Apollo program. Robert Metzger was a manufacturing engineering superintendent at the Delco Electronics division of General Motors.
David Metzger, who now lives in Bristol, Tennessee, and is a transportation engineer for the city, said the Saturn V rocket — which got crews into space — and lunar rover were two of the major projects his father contributed to. He looks back on his father diligently working at the family’s kitchen table, solving equations with pencil, graph paper and a slide rule.
“I can remember many, many evenings and early mornings, him sitting at the table with all of his papers and his books … scratching it out by hand,” Metzger said.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took humanity’s first historic steps on the lunar surface.
The event, televised live, was “required viewing” for the family, Metzger said.
And it was a memorable event for other families, too. About 600 million people from around the world tuned in.
Sue Ann Morris, who lived in Emory, Virginia, with her husband and two children at the time of the landing, remembers family visiting from Mississippi and viewing the news coverage and live footage together on a black and white TV in their den.
“I remember the excitement, the buildup to it and actual descent on the latter and [Armstrong’s] words, which were not clear, and then I think they repeated it on the air,” Morris said.
Those words — “That’s one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind” — became quite famous, although Armstrong has said he intended to say “That’s one small step for a man; one giant leap for mankind.”
Morris, 80, said the landing brings back memories of an era when “the space program was foremost in our minds.”
“My son, he had one of those plastic football helmets, and he would put that on and pretend to be an astronaut,” she said.
Amy Stephenson was 13 years old at the time of Apollo 11 and said she begged her mother to let her stay home from church to watch the moon landing, which took place on a Sunday. As her family watched the grainy video of the event, Stephenson felt anxious for Armstrong.
“I was convinced he was just going to fall through the surface of the moon, which is crazy because the Eagle was already on the moon,” Stephenson said. “But I was really nervous — I remember being really nervous.”
Stephenson, 63, of Bristol, Virginia, developed a lifelong love for astronomy and said she wasn’t just paying attention to Apollo 11. She avidly followed the pre-Apollo Gemini spaceflights, too.
“There was so much going on in that time, the ’60s, and so I watched it all and was really fascinated by it all,” she said. “Things are different now, but back then everyone kind of gravitated toward the television set when things like that went on.”
A number of Bristol Herald Courier readers also shared their memories on a recent Facebook post inviting their recollections.
» Anthony Edwards said his wife remembers the moon landing.
“She had her tonsil removed and was in the hospital. Says her family friend known as Uncle Fred bring a little red white blue TV so she could watch that famous first steps on the moon. She was 7 years old. Hospital in [Johnson City] didn’t have a TV,” he said.
» Janice Tillman shared her experience of living in Cocoa Beach, Florida, at the time.
“We went out into the Banana River in our boat to watch the launch. The city of Cocoa Beach reached out to residents who were willing to house visiting guests and dignitaries. We hosted the city attorney from Philadelphia. Such an exciting time to be alive. Cocoa Beach was full of visitors,” Tillman wrote.
» Jeff Simpson, of Bluff City, wrote: “I was 7 yrs old brushing my teeth with ‘VOTE’ toothpaste in our bathroom in Murfreesboro, NC when my Mom came [to] the door and told me. The rest of the family had been watching it on TV. So, I guess I put dental health before science in those days.”
» Nora Carrier, of Blountville, said she also watched it on TV.
“We were at my in-laws house glued to the tv. Could not move away from the tv,” she said.
» On the same Facebook post, Eric Buchanan commented with pictures of articles from the Bristol Herald Courier from July 1969. Indeed, national and even local coverage of the moon landing dominated the newspaper’s pages in that era.
Front page headlines documented the astronauts’ preparation for Apollo 11, updates as the crew launched into space, the planting of an American flag on the moon and the return to Earth. Other articles reported details of what astronauts ate, President Richard Nixon asking Americans to pray for the crew and Vice President Spiro Agnew calling for a future Mars mission.
Bristol Herald Courier reporters wrote a handful of locally focused articles on Apollo, too.
A short profile published July 14, 1969, looked at the work of Glaister Elmer, an East Tennessee State University sociologist. According to the article, Elmer worked in management and consulting services for military and space programs before he arrived at ETSU in 1967. The article reported much of the specifics of his contributions were classified, but said he worked on, among other things, a sensing technique that allowed vehicles to know “up from down in relation to the moon and earth.”
Another local contribution came in the form of computers. On July 20, 1969, the Herald Courier reported that NASA’s computer centers used equipment produced by Bristol employees of the UNIVAC Division of the Sperry Rand Corp. This included printers operating at a speed of 25 characters per second and auxiliary mass memory devices, the article said.
On the Friday before the moon landing, the paper said the mayors of both Bristol cities declared holidays in recognition of the Apollo 11 mission, giving local government employees a three-day weekend. “However, trash will be collected,” the Bristol Herald Courier reported.
It remains to be seen whether humans will return to the moon and venture farther into space — NASA is aiming to send the first woman and next man to the moon in 2024.
But for members of the estimated 400,000-person effort who supported the historic trip 50 years ago, the landing remains a source of pride for them and their families.
“You read about in the papers or in the media about how we’re losing all the veterans from World War II and Korea through old age,” Metzger said. “We’re not that far away from losing a lot of the people who worked on Apollo through old age. And [we need] to make sure that what they accomplished is something that’s remembered because it is part of our country’s history and part of this world’s history.”
Metzger’s father, Robert, who worked on the space programs, died in 2004. His family buried him with one of his most prized possessions, his son said — a tie tack depicting two astronauts riding the lunar rover, with a diamond in the place of the steering wheel.
“Once in a while, I find myself outside at night under a bright moon; usually driving down the interstate towards some distant destination,” Metzger wrote in a short essay, reflecting on his father’s legacy. “There are many times I look at the moon, with its six lunar modules and three lunar rovers still on the surface some fifty years later, unaffected by the lunar conditions that don’t allow for earthly erosions like wind and waves. And sometimes I still wonder ... Are Dad’s fingerprints still there?”