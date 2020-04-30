A series of reported gunshots outside a Bristol, Tennessee apartment complex on Wednesday night is under investigation, according to a news release from the city’s police department.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired in a parking lot outside apartments near the intersection of Cypress Street and Kentucky Avenue around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.

Witnesses at the complex said they saw a male walking through the lot and firing a shotgun angled upward in the air, according to police. Officials said they were told the individual left the area in a dark colored sedan.

Authorities were unable to locate the reported shooter after a search of the area.

Officers found several fired shotgun hulls in the parking lot, although no injuries or property damage was reported in connection with the incident, the release states.

Witnesses described the male as about 6 feet tall, either Hispanic or black with a lighter completion and wearing black clothing and a hat, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jimmy Dillard at 423-968-1426 or jdillard@bristoltn.org. Tips can also be submitted at tips@bristoltn.org.

