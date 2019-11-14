BRISTOL, Va. — Officials quickly responded to a reported gas leak Thursday morning on Timberbrook Drive in Bristol, Virginia. No injuries were reported from the leak.
The gas was shut off and repairs were completed on the gas line, according to Brannon Taylor, a spokesperson for the energy company. The company said a cut line by city water officials caused the leak.
“Public safety, as well as the safety of our employees, is always our primary concern and we appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone affected,” Taylor wrote in an email.
The Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association first publicized the leak on its Facebook page in a post published just before 9 a.m. Thursday and said fire crews would remain at the leak until Atmos Energy had arrived.
The scene already appeared to be cleared around 10 a.m.
