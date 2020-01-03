JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — After 11 years representing Tennessee’s first congressional district, Rep. Phil Roe announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the 116th Congress.
“Serving East Tennesseans these past 11 years has been the honor of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the trust my friends and neighbors put in me to represent them. As someone who practiced medicine for over 30 years, I said I would serve five or six terms because I never intended this job to be a second career,” Roe, a Republican, said in a statement released Friday morning. “After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress.”
The 116th Congress ends in January 2021, so Roe still has another year left in his term
Roe, 74, currently serves as the top Republican on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and also sits on the House Education and Labor Committee.
On Friday, Roe told reporters that his announced retirement came from a desire to spend more time with his family and that he had discussions with them over the holidays about this decision. His departure will also follow a long career that included work in local government and three decades of medical practice in Johnson City.
“It really had nothing to do with D.C. It had everything to do with the family,” Roe said.
The six-term congressman highlighted veterans’ affairs as a particular policy area where he feels he made an impact.
“I was proud to author the MISSION Act – a transformative piece of legislation to ensure veterans have the ability to receive the best possible care now, and in the future - and the Forever GI Bill - to ensure veterans never lose access to the education benefits they have earned. I’ll leave Congress at the end of the year knowing that our nation’s heroes are better served today because of our work,” he said in his announcement. “I am still hopeful that, before the 116th Congress adjourns, we will pass important reforms that improve outreach to veterans in crisis to address the suicide epidemic.”
He himself is a veteran and served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.
Looking to the year ahead, Roe pointed to mental health and addressing suicide as particular areas he will focus on.
“There’s a lot to do left on my plate to get done,” he said.
This is a developing story.
