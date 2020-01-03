JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — After 11 years representing Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe announced Friday that he will retire next year.
“Serving East Tennesseans these past 11 years has been the honor of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the trust my friends and neighbors put in me to represent them. As someone who practiced medicine for over 30 years, I said I would serve five or six terms because I never intended this job to be a second career,” Roe, a Republican, said in a statement released Friday morning.
“After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress.”
The session ends in January 2021, so Roe still has another year left in his term.
Roe, 74, currently serves as the top Republican on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and sits on the House Education and Labor Committee.
On Friday, Roe told reporters on a conference call that his announced retirement came from a desire to spend more time with his family and that he had discussions with them over the holidays about this decision. His departure will also follow a long career that included work in local government and three decades of medical practice in Johnson City.
“It really had nothing to do with D.C.,” Roe said. “It had everything to do with the family.”
The six-term congressman highlighted veterans’ affairs as a particular policy area where he believes he made an impact.
“I was proud to author the MISSION Act — a transformative piece of legislation to ensure veterans have the ability to receive the best possible care now and in the future — and the Forever GI Bill — to ensure veterans never lose access to the education benefits they have earned. I’ll leave Congress at the end of the year knowing that our nation’s heroes are better served today because of our work,” he said in his announcement.
“I am still hopeful that, before the 116th Congress adjourns, we will pass important reforms that improve outreach to veterans in crisis to address the suicide epidemic.”
Roe himself is a veteran and served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.
Looking to the year ahead, Roe pointed to mental health and addressing suicide as particular areas he will focus on. He also noted that he’s working on surprise medical billing.
“There’s a lot to do left on my plate to get done,” he said.
Roe last won reelection in the safely Republican district in 2018 with 77% of the vote. His retirement sets the stage for what could potentially be a contentious Republican primary. The district includes the Tri-Cities and 12 counties of Northeast Tennessee.
“He will be difficult to replace as he has served both the state of Tennessee and the United States well, but I have confidence that the next Congressman from Tennessee’s 1st District will lead with the same strong conservative values that Dr. Roe has maintained throughout his tenure as a United States Representative,” Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said in a statement Friday.
“We are grateful for Dr. Roe’s service to our country, and we wish him the best in this next chapter of life.”
Friday’s news led several legislators and local leaders to share their well wishes for Roe as he serves his final year in office.
“I’m sorry he decided to retire. I think he’s done an excellent job, but I certainly understand his decision,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said. “He served like he ran — with great integrity. Our veterans never had a better advocate.”
Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lund- berg, R-Bristol, said, “It’s disappointing. Phil Roe has been a strong asset in Washington. D.C., which needs the clear and concise voice of reason Phil Roe was able to deliver.”
State Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, said he appreciated Roe’s service in the 1st District.
“I wish him and his family well as he retires and moves on to other things,” Hill said.
State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, said Roe will be missed.
“He has done a lot for our community and for our veterans in general,” Crawford said.
Colleague and Virginia U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, also praised Roe in a statement.
“Phil Roe has been a great partner in the House of Representatives on the many matters of shared interest between East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Griffith said. “He is always ready to work together to advance our common agenda. He has also been an important voice in Congress on behalf of veterans. I will miss having this friend and devoted public servant in the House when he departs. I wish Phil, Clarinda, and their family all the best as they go forward.”
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, issued a statement calling Roe a dedicated public servant.
“From his time in the military to practicing medicine to serving as mayor and in Congress, Dr. Roe has served our country in numerous ways. It has been a pleasure to serve alongside him as part of this delegation. I wish him a very happy retirement making memories with his wife, children and grandchildren,” Blackburn said.
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, released a statement saying he values his friendship with Roe and will miss working with him.
“Phil Roe has been a champion for veterans, for students and for common sense in government. His background as a practicing physician has been crucial to our work to lower health care costs,” said Alexander, who is also not seeking reelection in 2020.
Alexander and Roe are among several legislators retiring from Congress after this year. Roe became the 25th House GOP member to announce a retirement, according to a tracker run by The Atlantic. Four Republican senators, including Alexander, are also retiring. The Atlantic’s tracker shows Democratic retirements include seven House members and one senator.
Asked if he would consider a position in President Donald Trump’s administration, Roe seemed to leave open the possibility of a new role after he leaves Congress, but said, “My first job is to complete my term here.”
Reporter Leif Greiss contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.