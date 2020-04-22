A registered sex offender in Bristol, Tennessee has been arrested on murder and abuse charges after his 2-month-old daughter died earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.
William Richard Shaffer, 24, was indicted Wednesday by a Sullivan County grand jury on two counts of aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder. His daughter, Clara Marie Shaffer, died April 14, according to an obituary.
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department was called to his residence on Meadowview Road on April 14 in reference to an unresponsive infant. The child later died at the hospital, police said in a news release.
The responding officers felt the death was suspicious in nature and began an immediate investigation, the release states.
During the investigation, detectives collected evidence and conducted several interviews with witnesses and Shaffer and established the death was criminal in nature.
Shaffer was served the new charges Wednesday after detectives presented the case to the grand jury in Blountville. Shaffer is being held in the Sullivan County jail on $1 million bail.
The child was treated in such a manner as to inflict serious bodily injury on or about March 30 through April 7, as well as on April 14, according to a presentment.
During the investigation, Shaffer was also charged with domestic assault after detectives interviewed the man’s live-in girlfriend on April 14.
The girlfriend advised that on April 11, Shaffer became upset with her because he thought she had lost his sex offender paperwork, an affidavit of complaint filed in Bristol General Sessions Court states. They got into a verbal altercation in the baby’s room and Shaffer pushed her back against a pile of items in the room, the complaint states.
The woman said that as she went to walk out, Shaffer then pushed her against the door frame. He then picked her up in the hallway, throwing her against the bathroom door, breaking it in half, the complaint states. The woman said the assault ended when a child told them to stop.
The assault case is set for next Wednesday in Bristol General Sessions Court, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Shaffer was previously convicted in 2013 of aggravated sexual battery, according to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. It adds that he is classified as being “violent against children.”
