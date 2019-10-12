Regional jail appears to be Bristol, Virginia's only viable alternative

BRISTOL, Va. — As recently as 2018, Bristol Virginia City Council studied closing the city’s nearly 50-year-old jail and sending all prisoners to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon — but decided against it.
That remains an option today — yet, in a cruel twist, continuing to operate the deteriorating, seriously overcrowded city jail while also paying to house a fourth of its prisoners in other jails remains a less expensive option for a city with no fiscal capacity to construct a replacement.
Rock, meet hard place.
Problem dates back years
Overcrowding at the Bristol Virginia Jail is hardly a new problem, but it has come into sharp focus twice in the past six years.
In June 2013, city leaders heard a presentation by Richmond-based Moseley Architects illustrating the jail’s shortcomings, including the lack of a fire suppression system; scant space for inmate programming; no interior recreation space; and noncompliance with a number of state standards enacted since it was built — although it’s “grandfathered in” because it was built prior to their passage.
For example, the state Department of Corrections prescribes 400 square feet of space per inmate when designing a new corrections facility, and the current jail has about a fourth of that amount.
Based on the inmate population in 2013 — about 160 in Bristol and 30 at other facilities, plus expected growth — consultants then recommended an 80,000-square-foot facility. However, that City Council was immersed in changing city managers and trying to get The Falls commercial center off the ground, so it ultimately took no action.
A subsequent study predicted it would cost $40 million to construct a city jail, a figure that didn’t include land acquisition or site preparation costs.
Just over a year later — in October 2014 — panicked city officials met with the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority to negotiate transferring its prisoners and securing employment for impacted city corrections officers in a move that appeared destined to close the city jail.
The authority was expanding three of its facilities at that time and agreed to hire all the city’s certified officers impacted by a closing.
However, the following month, City Council took no action on a proposal to join the jail authority — effectively killing the plan. Former Mayor Archie Hubbard said at that meeting there was “no way” the city could afford a plan that would cost an additional $1.2 million annually on top of what it was already spending to operate the jail, even though that figure was about half of original estimates of an extra $2.4 million per year.
Former Sheriff Jack Weisenburger praised the decision at that time, noting that it preserved local jobs, didn’t force families to travel outside the city to visit those incarcerated and was more convenient for attorneys and the city court system. If it closes the jail, the city wouldn’t save the salaries of corrections officers, since those are paid by the Virginia State Compensation Board, but it could save the costs of employee benefits.
Four years later and facing continued increases in the inmate population, the current City Council revisited the regional jail alternative and again determined it would be more cost-effective to stay the course.
City Council was again briefed on the overcrowding issue as costs continued rising.
Still bursting at the seams
The average monthly census inside the city facility hasn’t dipped below 150 since last June — averaging 151.9 for all of 2018 and 155.7 through the first six months of 2019.
In 2018, the city created a judicial alternative work program to supplement the drug court program but collectively they have about half the participants needed to truly impact the overcrowding, City Manager Randy Eads said.
“All options are on the table as to the judicial alternative sentencing program, the drug court program and the local jail,” Eads said. “I think the regional jail can come into the discussion. It just depends on what our numbers look like.”
The work program is designed to get nonviolent offenders working so they can complete their sentences while participating in a monitoring program.
“If the judicial alternative sentencing program works as intended, I think we can continue with the city jail for the foreseeable future. However, if the judicial alternative program does not work, and we don’t get the numbers in there, there will be a hard discussion next budget season as to whether or not this judicial alternative sentencing program is going to continue,” Eads said. “It may not make sense for taxpayer dollars to spend $400,000 of local money on a program that is not really being effective.”
Failure of that program — combined with no reduction in inmate numbers — would almost certainly spark revisiting the regional jail option.
“I can tell you the regional jail is always a possibility,” Eads said, adding that the current City Council may ultimately be forced to make the call.
The regional jail system currently charges $39 per inmate per day. Using the 160 inmate figure plus another 60 already housed there, the total would be $3.13 million annually, but that doesn’t include administrative costs for jail authority membership. Currently, the city has budgeted $2.55 million for current jail operations plus $700,000 for external housing and another $400,000 to fund the alternative sentencing program, meaning those numbers have grown perilously close.
“There was a break-even number where we might as well stay with our current jail. That number was 225 inmates in January 2018,” Eads said. “That was the number where you had to start considering the regional jail as opposed to the city jail. Currently, there are about 160 inmates in our jail and roughly 60 inmates at the regional jail.”
In its 2018 analysis, the city jail’s budget was $2.55 million for fiscal 2018-19 with a “magic number” expense of less than $600,000 to house inmates elsewhere — an average of 40 per day. The city maintained that average for most of the previous fiscal year, but sharp increases this spring changed everything.
Through the first nine months of the past fiscal year, the city spent just over $427,000 — or less than $47,500 per month to house prisoners elsewhere. However, the average cost of housing inmates elsewhere shot up to nearly $75,000 per month for April, May and June of 2019.
The city’s total bill for prisoners held outside its jail for fiscal 2018-19 was $607,302, slightly above the $600,000 goal.
In the current budget, council set aside $700,000 for inmate housing for all of fiscal 2019-20, or an average of $58,333 for the 12 months. However, the $81,000 needed to pay its June bill came out of that total, leaving $619,000 for the remaining 11 months. Based on that $75,000 per month fourth-quarter average, all those funds would be expended by April 2020.
Annex rehab rejected
One potential part of the solution now off the table was converting the former police department offices adjacent to the jail into prisoner space. A preliminary review suggested that area could house between 20 and 24 inmates and would likely have been used for nonviolent offenders, Eads said.
However, the city would have to bring that space up to current Department of Corrections standards.
“We put out an RFP [request for proposals], met with architects and engineers. It was going to cost $65,000 just to get the architectural drawings done,” Eads said. “The sheriff said we shouldn’t waste the money.”
Sheriff David Maples didn’t view it as a wise expense.
“If we were able to use it, it has to come to today’s standards. The building is 5,000 square feet, but not all of it is usable. My theory was to put trusties over there,” Maples said. “The cost was the overriding factor — was the cost going to create enough savings for the city?”
After reviewing the preliminary proposals but not cost estimates, Maples said it appears the small space wouldn’t be worthy of a major investment.
Difficult for morale
Any discussion of closing the jail takes its toll on the morale of corrections officers who might lose jobs.
“That affects our staff, when that first started rumbling [that] they were going to move the jail,” Maples said. “Once our staff heard the jail might be closing, people start looking for jobs. A couple came in and said they would ride it out. People are feeding their families, and you start thinking about losing their job. People stopped applying for jobs here. The struggles of the city affect everybody here. I’m choosing to take a positive attitude. The staff has been very committed, and we’re going to try to do our best to try to help the city out.”
Council viewpoints
So how do the five elected members of the City Council view this dilemma?
One of the planks in Mayor Neal Osborne’s election platform was keeping the city jail open, but he acknowledges it will be a challenge.
“We’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Osborne said. “I ran on keeping the jail in the city because you don’t want the deputies to lose their jobs, and it’s expensive to send [inmates] to the regional jail, and we have no control over what they charge. We’re at their mercy for whatever rates might be set.”
Osborne acknowledged the city’s alternative sentencing programs haven’t yet made enough of an impact on the jail population.
“You can’t just set it on the back burner forever, just like all the problems,” Osborne said. “I think you have to sit down with all the stakeholders and say, ‘How do we reduce the numbers?’ If we reduce the numbers, that solves a lot of problems. … If you reduce the numbers, you make the situation less bad before you make it good.”
The mayor doesn’t see how the city could afford to either build or renovate its jail.
Vice Mayor Bill Hartley said trying to allocate funds for jail operations each year is one of the biggest challenges the council faces while developing its budget.
“There really are no easy, simple solutions. I think if there were, somebody would have already done them by now,” Hartley said, adding he appreciates the efforts of the sheriff, city manager and others to contain costs and reduce the inmate population.
Hartley said one of the issues is figuring out the financial point it no longer makes sense to operate the city jail.
“Right now, moving to the regional jail in the short run would be a little more expensive than what we’re paying, but, maybe in the long run, it would save money compared to renovating a facility or building a new facility — both of which we really don’t have the capacity to do, with our debt limits. … We need to look at the numbers and see what makes sense both short term and long term.”
Councilman Kevin Wingard supports keeping the city jail.
“I would like to keep the jail inside the city and for us to control our own destiny. This regional [jail] would work out, but you’re at the mercy of another board to determine your price,” Wingard said. “I’m not an advocate of going regional. … If we retain our jail locally, we retain those sheriff’s jobs — decent jobs with benefits — and jobs is something we’re seriously hurting for in this city. Going regional just compounds that.”
Wingard said the city has many needs and little money but sees a turnaround coming.
“If we can have a few more years like we’ve had the past two years, we will be able to start navigating our way through these issues,” Wingard said. “Is it doable? I think it is with the trends we’re seeing with our finances. … Shortterm, we’ll have to keep sending [some] to the regional jail.”
Councilman Kevin Mumpower said the regional jail remains an option, but it’s currently the most expensive.
“We’re looking at every option to see what is the most cost-effective,” Mumpower said. “We should salvage the jail if it’s possible. So what can we do to relieve the pressure on the jail? That’s where the work release discussion came in.”
Mumpower said a new jail isn’t totally out of the question.
“We’re actually looking at some future property,” Mumpower said. “If we had to do another jail, where would it be? Another jail is a lot of money, but we haven’t gotten to that discussion. If we had to do that, what would we do?”
Councilman Anthony Farnum said his recent tour of the jail facilities was eye-opening.
“I saw for myself it was overcrowded, and the sheriff pointed out a few things about the plumbing and the heat, and these are the things we’re dealing with. It’s definitely an old building that would need a lot of work,” Farnum said.
He added that the council is trying to address multiple issues simultaneously, from a proposed new school to making the landfill financially viable, but he acknowledges the jail is on that list.
“It’s [jail] right up there. I don’t think I could prioritize one over the other. … We’re trying to address everything,” Farnum said. “I know it’s an issue we need to figure out, and, whatever the ultimate answer is, it’s not going to be an easy answer. It will take a lot of work, but it’s on our radar that it’s a project we need to figure out how to fix.”
