BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A senior citizen in Sullivan County who recently traveled internationally became the first resident in the region and the seventh Tennessee resident confirmed to have COVID-19.
The patient received a positive test for the illness from the Tennessee Department of Health around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus that began infecting people in China late last year and is now cropping up across the globe. Dr. Stephen May, the Health Department’s medical director, said that it’s “not reasonable to assume there are other cases” of the illness in this area yet.
“That person has already been in self-isolation from the time that we suspected [the virus] and collected the test,” May said. “They are doing great at this point.”
The Health Department’s epidemiology team is laboring to track down everyone that person may have come in contact with and monitor anyone who could have a high risk of contracting the virus, May said.
So far, May said, all of the confirmed cases in Tennessee have involved international travel, and state health experts haven’t seen local transmissions of the disease yet.
No cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported in Southwest Virginia, although there have been eight presumptive positive cases in other parts of the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Ballad Health also reported no confirmed cases of the virus at its facilities as of Tuesday evening.
In his commentary on the first local case, May walked the line between calm and caution, emphasizing the low risk COVID-19 poses to most people while encouraging residents to prevent its spread and protect themselves and more vulnerable residents.
“We know 80% of people who get this virus don’t even need any type of medical care. They get a mild illness, recover and do just fine,” May said.
About 15% may seek some sort of treatment, 5% can become severely ill and the overall death rate is somewhere around 1 to 3%, he said.
May also stressed that the people most at risk of developing a more serious case are “almost exclusively” seniors and those with weakened immune systems and other underlying health conditions.
“We need to protect our most vulnerable, which in this case is the elderly,” May said.
The best way to protect yourself and others, May said, is to do what you’re always supposed to do during flu season: Thoroughly wash your hands. If you need to cough or sneeze, do so using a tissue or your elbow to contain the germs. Stay home if you’re sick. Clean and disinfect any surfaces and objects you touch (like kitchen counters and cellphones) every day. And in public, maintain 6 feet between yourself and others, especially if they’re sick or in frail health.
Anyone who is concerned they might have the virus or has questions about it can call the Health Department at 423-279-2777 or the state hotline at 877-857-2945.
Beyond tracking down other residents who may have been in contact with the infected resident, May said the Health Department is also working with community leaders, local health care providers and emergency medical service providers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“There’s a tremendous amount of work going on behind the scenes to stay on top of this and do a good job,” he said.
